TUSCALOOSA — There is no way to know what would have happened had Saturday night’s elimination game of the NCAA Softball Tournament Tuscaloosa Regional between the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga and Murray State not been delayed by lightning in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Here is what is known.
Murray State had the bases loaded with one out in a scoreless game. For the first time in the game, the Racers were getting hit balls to find open areas with consistency. And they had the one player they wanted coming to the plate - fifth-year senior Sierra Gilmore - who was carrying a hot bat into the tournament and had hit the ball hard, though for an out, earlier in the game and walked in her last at-bat. Then, came an hour-long lightning delay.
An hour later, Gilmore popped out and Lindsey Carroll struck out. That gave life to the Mocs, who eventually got a simple ground-out in the top of the eighth to keep their season alive with a 1-0 win and end the maiden voyage for the Racers in the tournament at Rhoads Stadium on the campus of the University of Alabama.
“We went with a bang and we put our best foot forward,” said fifth-year senior outfielder Logan Braundmeier, who ended her career by going 2-for-4 against the Mocs. “It’s like (Racer Head Coach Kara Amundson) told us; (hit balls) weren’t falling in our favor and that’s just how the game of softball works sometimes.
“There are going to be days where they drop and days where they don’t drop and I felt like today was one of those days where they just didn’t drop.”
Murray State’s most successful season in program history (40-18-1) ended after two very competitive losses, including 3-1 Friday to a Stanford team that went on to upset host Alabama Saturday. In that game, though, the Racers had the misfortune of losing starting third baseman Gracie Osbron after her left arm was hit by a pitch on a first inning where the Racers took a 1-0 lead.
They already were without starting center fielder Jensen Striegel, who was unavailable due to a foot injury.
“I think, right now, it stings a lot, and it’ll sting for a bit,” Gilmore said, then turning to the positive part of the experience. “But at the end of the day, it’s like Coach K said in our last huddle; we have nothing to be but proud of ourselves because, at the end of the day, no matter how it went here, we got to write our names in the history books.
“We were the first ones to (play in the NCAA Tournament) in the history of Racer softball. That’s not going away anytime soon.”
Still, the Racers had memorable moments Saturday.
The seventh inning comes to mind. After starting pitcher Hannah James left after surrendering her third hit of the game, reliever Jenna Veber completed a double play after grabbing a liner by UTC’s Acelynn Sellers back to her on one of her first pitches by throwing back to second base.
That play, though, was topped a few seconds later. With a runner still at third, Chattanooga’s Olivia Lipari hit a slow roller to the right side that was grabbed by first baseman Jordan Childress, pressed into duty because of Osbron’s injury that sent starting first baseman Lily Fischer to third.
Seeing that she could not reach the bag ahead of Lipari, Childress made a quick and very short pass to a charging Carroll who was covering from her second base position. With a run scoring, Carroll beat Lipari to the bag for a miraculous out that kept the game scoreless.
And the Racers still had a chance in the eighth. Walks from Yanna Morrow, pinch hitter Kenadie Gonzales and Bella Wilson — all with two outs — gave Erin Lackey the chance to get the Racers a win, but she hit a slow roller right to the first base bag for an easy final out.
The Mocs went on to play host Alabama in a second elimination game that night and the Crimson Tide, beaten soundly by Stanford earlier in the day, kept its season alive with a 6-2 win.
The Racers outhit the Mocs, 5-4, with Braundmeier’s 2-for-4 effort marking the only multiple-hits game for either team.
“What is there to say?” asked Amundson in the postgame press conference as Gilmore and Braundmeier sat beside her, unable to hold back their tears after having their Racer careers end.
“You never like to see what’s happening to the two to the left of me, but they have every right to be here this year. Everything they have accomplished has been absolutely incredible, so to have had this opportunity, I’m so proud for them and the rest of the team.
“It took an army for us to get here this year and do what we did. We had two really tough games this weekend, but I don’t think that takes away from what we did this year. I couldn’t be more proud.”
