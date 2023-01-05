MURRAY — For the 37th consecutive semester, Murray State athletics has posted a department-wide GPA of 3.0 or better. The streak, which began in the fall of 2004, now stretches across three different decades and is the combined work of 22 different academic recruiting classes.
Women’s tennis led the way for the Racers in the fall of 2022 with a team GPA of 3.85. Women’s golf was next in line across all teams at 3.57, while men’s golf finished third and led all male teams with a 3.46.
“We commend our student-athletes for their commitment to excellence in the classroom,” said Director of Athletics Nico Yantko. “They face great challenges in pursuing a world-class education while competing at the highest level of collegiate athletics, but these challenges help them prepare for a lifetime of success. We are proud of them and our staff is committed to creating an experience that serves them from recruitment through retirement.”
Senior Associate Athletic Director for Student-Athlete Support Services Matt Kelly echoed Yantko’s sentiments, saying “I’m thankful that we have a group of head coaches that take team academic achievements seriously. We have a great academic support staff and a tremendous group of young people who take pride in their academics. Being a champion includes the classroom within all Racer programs.”
Overall, 62 student-athletes earned a perfect 4.0 GPA in the fall of 2022, while 113 met Dean’s List eligibility requirements with a GPA of 3.5 or higher. In total, 199 student-athletes, or 60-percent of the department, achieved a GPA of 3.0 or greater.
Across all sports, majors and degree-levels, Murray State student-athletes took 1,602 classes for grades during the fall semester. Of those classes, 71-percent were passed with a grade of B or higher.
