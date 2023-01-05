MURRAY  For the 37th consecutive semester, Murray State athletics has posted a department-wide GPA of 3.0 or better. The streak, which began in the fall of 2004, now stretches across three different decades and is the combined work of 22 different academic recruiting classes. 

Women’s tennis led the way for the Racers in the fall of 2022 with a team GPA of 3.85. Women’s golf was next in line across all teams at 3.57, while men’s golf finished third and led all male teams with a 3.46.