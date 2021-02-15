MURRAY — The Murray State Racers won their third straight game Saturday in an 84-55 victory over the UT Martin Skyhawks at the CFSB Center in Murray.
The Racers (11-9) have won six of their last seven and are now 8-7 in Ohio Valley Conference play. MSU hits the road today for a 4 p.m. makeup game at SIUE.
Tevin Brown scored a season-high 25 points on 6-of-9 shooting from the 3-point line for his fifth career game at MSU of six or more 3-pointers. He also added six rebounds and three assists. KJ Williams once again threatened the CFSB Center record with 16 rebounds (the record is 18) to go with 15 points. Chico Carter Jr., added 17 points, while Demond Robinson scored 10 points on 5-of-5 from the field.
The Racers’ performance in the first half might be a scoresheet they want to frame not only from an offensive standpoint, but also defensive. The Racers held UTM to zero assists in the first half and their final field goal of the half came with 10:55 remaining. MSU hit 6-of-12 from the 3-point line (five from Brown) and made 17-of-30 from the field for 57 percent.
On Friday, head coach Matt McMahon moved into third place for career wins in Murray State men’s basketball history as the Racers scored an 80-60 victory over the visiting Southeast Missouri Redhawks at the CFSB Center.
McMahon’s 120 wins in six seasons at Murray State pushed him past MSU Hall of Famer Coach Ron Greene, who won 119 games for the Racers from 1978-85. McMahon’s career mark of 120-60 produces a winning percentage of .668, which is also third among MSU coaches who served in six or more seasons.
Carter scored 22 points and was 9-of-13 from the field including 4-of-5 from the 3-point line. Williams scored 17 points to go with seven rebounds, while Brown flirted with a triple-double on 15 points, seven rebounds and nine assists.
