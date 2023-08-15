MURRAY — Murray State volleyball head coach David Schwepker has received a new contract extension that will see him at the helm of the program through the 2024 season, it was announced on Monday.
Schwepker enters his 25th season as head coach of the Racers in 2023. He is the winningest coach in program history and the top coach in longevity in program history, boasting a 384-331 overall record.
“Coach Schwepker has done a tremendous job leading our volleyball program and this extension is a direct reflection of that,” Director of Athletics Nico Yantko said. “He guided the program through its first year in the Missouri Valley Conference and into the conference tournament last season and we know that he will continue to build on that success this season and into the future.”
Schwepker led the Racers to three NCAA Tournaments in 2003, 2014 and 2016—earning the Ohio Valley Conference Coach of the Year honors in 2014 and 2015. Under his leadership, the Racers won three-straight OVC regular season championships in 2014, 2015 and 2016.
“My family and I are extremely excited to remain at Murray State and to focus on our volleyball student-athletes,” Schwepker said.
“I want to thank President Robert Jackson and Athletic Director Nico Yantko for putting their trust in me and I look forward to continuing the process of building a championship team in the Missouri Valley Conference.”
Last season, Schwepker led the Racers in their inaugural Missouri Valley Conference campaign, where they placed seventh in the regular season to qualify for the conference tournament.
Schwepker has produced two OVC Player of the Year honorees Scottie Ingram (2014-16) and Rachel Giustino (2019). He also produced OVC Freshmen of the Year, Nikki Wang (2002), Jade Guo (2008), Katirah Johnson (2017) and Brooke Lynn Watts (2021), Defensive Player of the Year, Heather Norris (2006), Kayleah Sauer (2009), Ellie Lorenz (2016), and Becca Fernandez (2018, 2020, 2021), and Setter of the Year, Sam Bedard (2015).
The Racers begin the 2023 season at the Leatherneck Classic, Aug. 25, where they will face Cleveland State, Tennessee State and the hosts, Western Illinois.
