Schwepker

Murray State Head Volleyball Coach David Schwepker directs his players during a practice session at Racer Arena.

 Murray State Athletics photo

MURRAY — Murray State volleyball head coach David Schwepker has received a new contract extension that will see him at the helm of the program through the 2024 season, it was announced on Monday.

 Schwepker enters his 25th season as head coach of the Racers in 2023. He is the winningest coach in program history and the top coach in longevity in program history, boasting a 384-331 overall record.

