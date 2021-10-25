MURRAY — The Murray State Racers volleyball team (12-9, 6-5 OVC) were up to the challenge that the Tennessee State Tigers (9-12, 1-11) put up on Friday night in Racer Arena, winning in straight sets, 25-22, 27-25, 25-15.
The Racers’ extended their win streak to four games, their longest since 2019, and moved one game over .500 in conference play. Murray State is now 6-0 at Racer Arena this season and 18-1 in sets, the only set loss coming against Tennessee Tech.
Tennessee State came out looking to snap their seven-game losing streak, jumping out to an early lead in the opening set, but the Racers matched their energy and used a big run of 9-1 to take a 1-0 lead.
Murray State needed extra time in the second set to pull out the 27-25 set victory, but closed out the match and the weekend with a quick 25-15 set three win.
Brooke Lynn Watts had another big night for the Racers, finishing with 13 kills on a .385 attacking clip.
Alexa Harris followed closely behind with 11 kills, just missing a double-double with nine digs, but served a season-high four aces.
Kolby McClelland had eight kills on a .333% attacking, and added two solo blocks and two block assists.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.