MURRAY — After a successful season opener against Asbury Tuesday, the Murray State women’s basketball team will face an early season test on the road today at Missouri. Tip-off from the Mizzou Arena in Columbia is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Series at A glance
Thursday will be the sixth all-time meeting between the Racers and the Tigers with all five being played in Columbia and all five being won by Mizzou. Murray State last met the Tigers on Dec. 20, 2012, falling, 69-55.
Scouting the Tigers
Missouri is coming off a 9-13 record last season that saw them make it to the second round of the SEC tournament and receive an invitation to the WNIT.
The Tigers return all five starters from their 2020-21 team and 10 of 13 letterwinners. The 10 returners will bring back 73.8-percent of Mizzou’s scoring last season and 68.4-percent of its rebounding. Leading the way for the Tigers again this season will be Aijha Blackwell who led Missouri with 14.5 points and 11.0 rebounds last season.
The Tigers have played two exhibitions this season, defeating Lindenwood, 87-39, and Southwest Baptist, 90-35. Along with Hailey Frank, Blackwell led the Tigers in scoring in the exhibitions and 17.5 points each, while Blackwell also averaged 8.0 boards per game.
A win would...
A win Thursday would snap a five-game losing streak to Missouri and give head coach Rechelle Turner her first win over a team from a Power 5 conference.
A record-breaking day
A total of 1,109 fans were on hand for “Education Day” Tuesday in partnership with the Murray Independent and Calloway County school districts. Tuesday’s attendance shatters the previous known record of 608 for a standalone women’s game, making it the highest attended women’s standalone game in program history.
Crashing the boards
As a team, Murray State pulled down 65 rebounds in the game, just one off of the program single-game record of 66. MSU has reached 66 rebounds in a game twice, once in 1983 against Evansville, then again in 2014 against Brescia.
The Dynamic Duo
Katelyn Young and Hannah McKay combined to score 36 points and pull down a combined 23 rebounds. From the field, the pair of Racers was nearly unstoppable, as they combined to shoot a blistering 63.6-percent on the day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.