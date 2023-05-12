MURRAY— When the Murray State baseball program realized it was entering the Missouri Valley Conference, it knew right away that this was a league loaded with tradition.
Oh sure, some of the programs that have given The Valley its biggest moments have moved to other leagues. However, once upon a time, Wichita State won the College World Series as a Valley member. Creighton also had an appearance or two.
So the pedigree is there. And it appears Valley member Indiana State, Murray State’s opponent this weekend, is trying to write The Valley’s next chapter. The Sycamores enter today’s first game with the Racers with a three-game lead (with a superb 19-2 conference record) over a more-than-decent Missouri State team that won two of three games against the Racers (26-23 overall, 11-10 in The Valley), this past weekend in Murray.
The Sycamores are also now getting attention from national college baseball observers, some of whom have them as one of the top 16 seeds for the upcoming NCAA Tournament. That means they would be hosting during the first weekend of play. One scenario has Indiana State hosting a regional that would include SEC power Tennessee as one of its guests.
Racers Head Coach Dan Skirka said he has not had a lot of chances to see the Sycamores this season but, from what little he has seen, he has formed an idea as to why they are having such a big season. And he said it has nothing to do with a lot of bells and whistles.
“They are a really disciplined team and they do really good job staying disciplined,” Skirka said of Indiana State, who enters today with a gaudy 33-13 overall mark. “They also have players that just play hard and they’re not going to make mistakes.”
That is the gameplan he also said his own team plans to use in combatting the Sycamores in Terre Haute.
“We’ve got to be ready to take good care of the baseball (on defense) and just fill the strike zone with our pitching,” he said.
Murray State is in the upper half of the league in pitching, fourth in overall ERA (4.86). Indiana State is No. 1, right at a full point lower (3.89) and is the only Valley team below 4.00. While the Racers have significantly improved the past several weeks on defense, they still rank last in The Valley in fielding with a league-high 68 errors. Indiana State is No. 1 with only 26.
There is one area where the Racers rank higher than the Sycamores and that is in team batting, where Murray State is No. 3 in The Valley with a .277 average, compared to Indiana State’s .267, which is third from the bottom. Murray State’s Dustin Mercer also comes into today leading The Valley in hits with 70 and runs scored with 54.
The Sycamores, though, boast of the league’s top strikeout man in Matt Jachec, who has 78 Ks of opposing batters in 74.2 innings of work. Indiana State also has the league lead for most strikeouts recorded in a single game this season —23 — in a win over BigTen representative Illinois, as well as fewest hits allowed in a game — 1 — against a high-powered offense in Southern Illinois, currently third in the league standings.
While Indiana State is looking to continue a super season, the Racers have big plans too. If the Racers can win twice this weekend, that would ensure them of a fourth straight winning season, all under Skirka, something that records show has not been accomplished since at least the late 1980s. That includes an abbreviated 2020 campaign due to the COVID-19 pandemic in which the Racers were 10-7.
Murray State enters today tied with Evansville for fourth in The Valley and that fourth spot is very important because it means a first-round bye in the upcoming Valley Tournament at Terre Haute.
“They’re all big this time of year,” Skirka said. “You’re playing for seeding in the tournament and every win helps. You either stay put or you move up, so you just keep playing ball and finish strong.”
