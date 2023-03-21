MURRAY — When Murray State and Austin Peay were both members of the Ohio Valley Conference, it did not matter what sport they were playing. Fur was going to fly. Leather was exchanged. It was almost always an intense, drama-filled occasion when teams from these schools met. Chances are, even with both schools now in different leagues, things have not changed.
And that is why today’s baseball contest with Peay at Johnny Reagan Field should be quite fun to watch. The Racers are entering today having won eight of their last 11 games. The Governors from Clarksville, Tennessee, now residents of the ASUN Conference, are 8-12 but have played a very tough schedule up to this point.
Some of those opponents have some of the biggest names in college baseball attached to them — Dallas Baptist, who just left the Racers’ new home, the Missouri Valley Conference, and Big 12 superpower Oklahoma State, who Peay played competitively. One of those games with the Cowboys resulted in a 2-1 loss.
However, Murray State Head Coach Dan Skirka knows his team has faced good competition as well, including a very solid Kentucky team from the mighty Southeastern Conference. The Racers were tied in the fifth inning with the Wildcats (18-2) two weeks ago in Lexington before UK broke open a close game late to win 6-2.
“It’s good to play those kinds of teams,” said Skirka, whose Racers opened the season by facing North Florida (who just split a four-game series with Peay) and Alabama-Birmingham and winning a game in each of those three-game series. That helped contribute to the Racers starting 2-7.
“And you look at our schedule, with going to North Florida and going to UAB, they’re good opponents who are also farther south and were probably a little bit ahead of us. We learned some lessons, the guys kept fighting and, yeah, we like where we’re at right now.
“We’re ready to tee it up at home one more time with Austin Peay, then see what we can do with The Valley.”
On the other side of today is Murray State’s debut in The Valley, a three-game home series with Bradley.
Something Skirka said excited him this past weekend in a sweep of Southern Indiana, one of the teams that replaced the Racers this season in the OVC, was the return of shortstop Drew Vogel. Injured the first month of the season, Vogel contributed with two hits but had five RBIs and scored four runs.
“He also made some outstanding plays,” Skirka said of Vogel’s shortstop play. “It’s good to have him back.”
Murray State’s pitching is also operating at a very high level as Peay prepares to visit. Sunday, starter Bryce Valero dropped his ERA on the season to only 0.86 by striking out eight batters and allowing only four hits against USI.
However, Valero is only part of the story. Murray State has low ERAs up and down its rotation. Six Murray State hurlers own ERAs of 3.50 or lower with Cade Brown and Ben Krizen both below 1.50.
“They’re throwing strikes but we’re also learning how to take care of the baseball behind him,” Skirka said of his defense, which has committed five errors in its last six games.
The Racers and Govs meet in the latest installment of the Popeyes Battle of the Border today with first pitch set for about 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.