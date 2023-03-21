Mercer

Murray State's Dustin Mercer receives congratulations from teammates after scoring a run in Saturday's win over Southern Indiana at Johnny Reagan Field. The Racers swept the Screaming Eagles to even their record at 10-10 for the season ahead of today's game with former Ohio Valley Conference rival Austin Peay in Murray.

 DAVID EATON/ Murray State Athletics

MURRAY — When Murray State and Austin Peay were both members of the Ohio Valley Conference, it did not matter what sport they were playing. Fur was going to fly. Leather was exchanged. It was almost always an intense, drama-filled occasion when teams from these schools met. Chances are, even with both schools now in different leagues, things have not changed.

And that is why today’s baseball contest with Peay at Johnny Reagan Field should be quite fun to watch. The Racers are entering today having won eight of their last 11 games. The Governors from Clarksville, Tennessee, now residents of the ASUN Conference, are 8-12 but have played a very tough schedule up to this point.

