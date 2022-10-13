MURRAY — The schedule maker did Murray State football absolutely no favors this season. Every time the Racers turn around, another big challenge seems to be waiting around the next corner.
There have been no gimmes.
Couple that with a second straight year of dealing with injuries to the team’s most important players and this season, so far, has been one to forget. After six games, the Racers are still winless.
And now they have to travel to Clarksville, Tennessee, to meet former Ohio Valley Conference rival Austin Peay on Saturday, a team that will be the Racers’ third straight opponent to be ranked in the FCS’ top 25. It’s also a team that flat-out embarrassed the Racers last year, 47-6, to be exact, on homecoming at Roy Stewart Stadium.
“They stay within their gameplan regardless of who’s in there,” said Murray State Head Coach Dean Hood, remembering how the Governors (4-2 this season) changed things on his team by starting a new quarterback, Sheldon Layman. All Layman did was not only throw two touchdown passes, he also ran the Racers ragged with 72 yards on the ground as the Govs did whatever they wanted.
Hood said the quarterback running the ball is still a big deal for Peay.
“Their quarterback run game is huge for them and, as we saw last year when they sat their starter down and put in the Layman kid, he came in doing the same things. Now, the guy they’ve had playing quarterback this year (Mike DiLiello) has as many or more carries than their running backs at 71, so that’s a big part of their game.”
By the way, Layman is still on the team and, like last year, has not been in too many games ahead of this week. At this point, it does not appear he will play, but, after last year, there are no guarantees.
One thing that is a guarantee, it now appears, is that the Racers are set with Mayfield product Jayden Stinson at quarterback. And, while his three starts have not exactly been smooth, they have not been total failures either. Yes, Stinson has thrown 11 interceptions but he also has, at times, had a very commanding presence in the pocket, especially when one considers that he still is not close to 100% because of a broken foot. This also includes two touchdown passes of more than 80 yards to Taylor Shields the past two weeks.
In turn, that has meant that Stinson has had to throw more, Hood said, because his foot does not allow for him to operate the offense as it is designed, which include quarterback runs, as well as handoffs that require the quarterback to move quickly.
Stinson is having to start these days because the player who ordinarily would have handled that duty — DJ Williams —suffered a major knee injury in the opener at Texas Tech.
The backfield has also not been stable due to injuries to starter Damonta Witherspoon (ankle) and No. 2 back Q’Darryius Jennings (thigh). That has not stopped freshman Jawaun Northington from making a big impact as he has provided a very physical presence and is coming off his best game, 88 yards in this past Saturday’s loss to No. 14 UT Martin in Murray.
However, what the Racer offense has done so far has clearly not been enough. Murray State has only cracked the 20-point mark once.
Meanwhile, the defense has become worn. Hood said UTM ran 95 plays, which finally broke the Racer defense in the place where it has collapsed in almost every game this season, the fourth quarter.
The past three games have all had the same pattern. The Racers go to the final 15 minutes within one score, only to surrender multiple scores and have the final score make the game appear to have been a blowout. In reality, it was close.
“When you go 95 plays, though, it’s hard to stop anybody,” Hood said. ”You’ve got guys getting tired, they can’t get to their gap and they are missing tackles.”
Peay undoubtedly will try to make this a factor, and their offense is more than capable of keeping the Racers on the field for a long time. Peay has scored at least 20 points in each game with a high of 63 against Presbyterian.
Peay also has not played nearly as tough a schedule as the Racers, whose first three games had them facing a very tough Tech team from the Big 12, former OVC compatriot Jacksonville State, functioning more as an FBS team these days because it will head to Conference USA next season, and Ball State of the Mid-American Conference, who is now 3-2.
Something else Murray State has to handle this week is its special teams, which were pretty good against UTM, except for surrendering a first down after jumping offsides on a fourth-and-short play in the third quarter.
However, Peay features one of the single most dangerous players in the FCS in Kam Thomas, who is averaging 19.2 yards per punt return and has a touchdown this season.
“That’s one area where they really are special. They have a really special punt return game, but they can bring pressure and block punts too, so we have to be really good in the punt game this week, no question,” Hood said.
