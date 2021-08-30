MACON, Ga. — They wanted a sweep, but the Murray State volleyball team is certainly happy to come home from the Mercer Bear Classic with two wins in three games over the weekend at Hawkins Arena in Macon, Georgia.
After taking 3-1 wins over New Hampshire and Stetson on Friday, the Racers played a five-set thriller with the home team before falling 15-12 in the final set on Saturday afternoon.
The final line score showed the teams traded progress in the first four sets with the Racers winning the second and fourth stanzas by scores of 25-17 and 25-19. The Bears won sets one and three by scores of 25-22 and 27-25. The Racers had match point leading 24-23 in the fourth set, but lost four of the next five points, which forced the deciding fifth set.
The Racers hit 24 percent on 69-of-174 for the game, while the Bears were 59-of 162 for 30 percent.
Brooke Watts led the Racers with a game-high 23 kills, as she hit 27 percent on 23-of-59 attacks. Jayla Holcombe added 17 kills on 31 chances for 39 percent. Becca Fernandez had 19 digs and the Racers got 12 from Bailey DeMeir.
The Racers won the opening game over New Hampshire (0-1) in four sets, 25-12, 25-20, 23-25, 27-25, and finished the day, winning also in four sets over Stetson (0-2), 25-22, 25-18, 21-25, 25-15.
Fernandez moved into third place on the Racers’ all-time dig list, picking up 15 digs against UNH and 35 digs against Stetson, moving past Kim Koehler with 2,022 career digs.
Watts made a statement in her collegiate debut, knocking down 46 kills over the two matches. She hit .333 with 25 kills in the first match and then followed it up with 21 kills in the night cap.
DeMier, also making her collegiate debut, dished out 84 assists and dug 34 balls.
