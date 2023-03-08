LEXINGTON — While a win was not in the cards Tuesday, it appears to be obvious that Murray State’s baseball team is quickly improving as the young season continues.
A series win over a solid Northern Kentucky team this past weekend produced some evidence. Tuesday’s near-miss at strong Southeastern Conference member Kentucky seemed to produce more as the Racers took the Wildcats into the late innings before falling 6-2 in Lexington.
The game was tied at 2-2 in the seventh when the Cats (10-2) took the lead after stealing third base and the throw going into the outfield. That was followed by an eighth inning in which UK plated three runs, all on hits.
Murray State (4-9) fell despite its pitching staff recording 15 strikeouts in the game. The problem for the Racers was they could only generate three hits on the day.
The Racers’ two runs came on a second-inning single from Ethan Krizen and a triple in the third from Brendan McCullough. Krizen was 1-of-2 at the plate. Ethan Lyle had nine strikeouts in six innings on the mound.
