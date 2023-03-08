LEXINGTON — While a win was not in the cards Tuesday, it appears to be obvious that Murray State’s baseball team is quickly improving as the young season continues.

A series win over a solid Northern Kentucky team this past weekend produced some evidence. Tuesday’s near-miss at strong Southeastern Conference member Kentucky seemed to produce more as the Racers took the Wildcats into the late innings before falling 6-2 in Lexington.

Tags

Recommended for you