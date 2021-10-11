NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Murray State Women’s Soccer Team lost to Belmont on Thursday night 1-0 at E.S. Rose Park in Nashville, Tennessee.
After neither defense budged for the first 89 minutes of the match, Belmont would score the difference maker to give the Bruins the victory.
Midfielder Hailey Cole was able to fire two shots on goal in the contest with Chloe Barnthouse, Camille Barber and Audrey Brumfield all putting a shot on goal each.
The Racers looked like they would gain the lead just before halftime when Barnthouse had a shot towards an open Belmont net before a Belmont defender made an impressive sliding save to keep the score at 0-0.
Both sides showed a very even match with the Racers leading the total shot count 7-6 and the shots on goal count 5-4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.