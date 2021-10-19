MARTIN, Tenn. — The Murray State women’s soccer team fell to UT-Martin, 2-1, on Sunday afternoon.
Martin scored in the 30th minute of the match to take an early lead. Murray State would quickly draw even on a goal by Riley Johnson coming off a Skyhawk deflection in the 35th minute.
The Skyhawks scored once more in the 41st minute to bring the score to 2-1 in favor of UT Martin. Neither side would concede a goal in the second half of the contest.
The defeat snaps the Racers two-game winning streak.
