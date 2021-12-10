MURRAY — It is rather fitting that Murray State is heading to Memphis tonight for a December men’s basketball matchup with the host Tigers in the Fed-Ex Forum.
Ten years ago, almost to this day, the Racers were in that same venue to face Memphis with a group that was coming off winning the Great Alaska Shootout and had just beaten strong Western Kentucky and Dayton teams. No one knew it at the time, but that Racers squad under Head Coach Steve Prohm was on its way to winning their first 23 games.
And a 76-72 win over the Tigers on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2011, was one of those wins.
Longtime Murray State supporter Lindy Suiter remembers quite fondly remembers that game.
“That was the game,” Suiter said, remembering the anticipation that led into that contest as the Tigers were ranked 21st in the nation. The Racers were still a few weeks from being ranked in the top 25 nationally, on their way to the top 10 for the first time in school history.
“That’s where we went in there and really proved that we were for real. That was when (Racers guard/forward) Donte Pool made six threes in that game and was just huge for us. But I remember the last minute-and-a-half of that game and how it seemed to be sliding away (after the Racers led much of the game) and everybody was nervous.”
Murray State led by 11 points with less than two minutes to go and seemed to be cruising to a surprisingly easy win. It was then, though, that the Tigers began proving why they have historically been so good inside the FedEx Forum, winning 80% of their games.
Memphis rallied, forcing the sure-handed Racers into three turnovers that were turned into nine points and in rapid fashion brought the game to a one-possession contest with 47 seconds still left. Forward Ivan Aska seemed to provide breathing room with a pair of pressure free throws to push the lead back to five with 22 seconds left, only to have the Tigers counter with two charity tosses, then a score off yet another turnover that cut the lead to one point.
Racer Hall of Famer Isaiah Canaan hit two free throws to push the lead to 75-72, then a Memphis 3-point try went halfway down the basket and came back out, allowing guard Zay Jackson to make one last free throw, resulting in the final score.
One of Prohm’s assistants that night was current Racers Head Coach Matt McMahon, and he has a particularly special reason to remember that game.
“That was when I met Marcus Brown, so that’s a memorable night for me just from that,” McMahon said earlier this week ahead of tonight’s game, which will mark the first time the Racers and Tigers have met on the hardwood since that 2011 game. Brown, another Racer Hall of Famer, is now McMahon’s director of basketball operations.
Brown was sitting behind the Murray State bench that night, mainly because it is across the Mississippi River from his hometown of West Memphis, Arkansas, where he had just started his tenure as an assistant coach under his mentor, coaching legend Larry Bray.
Brown eventually would assume the head coaching position at West Memphis and become the only person in that program’s history to win a state title as a player and as the head coach.
And Brown is not the only player Murray State has had over the years to come from the area surrounding the Bluff City.
“I know there are a lot of people (associated with the Murray State program) that know the great history of talent that has made their way to Murray, Kentucky from that area. We’ve had Marcus Brown, Cameron Payne, Jonathan Stark, obviously, and now we have (former Murray State star) Ja Morant there (as a member of the NBA’s Memphis Grizzlies, who also occupy the Forum),” McMahon said. “Plus, we just got through signing a player, Justin Morgan (a 6-6 shooting guard), who is from Memphis.”
“Trae Hannibal is tough,” he said of the 6-2 sophomore transfer from South Carolina. He’s my kind of guy. He’s a Vincent Rainey (another Racer Hall of Famer from that area) type guard.”
