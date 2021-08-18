MURRAY  Becca Fernandez and Jayla Holcombe were named to the All-OVC Preseason Volleyball Team, while the Racers are picked  to finish seventh in the OVC.

The Murray State volleyball team was picked to finish seventh in the 2021 Preseason OVC Poll as  voted on by the league’s coaches and Sports Information Directors, the league announced Tuesday. 

Senior Becca Fernandez was named to the Preseason All-OVC team for the third year in a row and  sophomore Jayla Holcombe was named for the first time in her career.  

Both were named first-team All-OVC in 2020 with Fernandez garnering her second OVC Defensive  Player of the Year award after also being named DPOY in 2018. Fernandez led the league with 359 digs and 5.98 digs per set while Holcombe ranked fourth in kills with 204 and fifth in points per set at  4.00 per set.  

Defending OVC Tournament Champion Morehead State was tabbed as the preseason favorite as they  received 161 points and 17 of 20 first-place votes while Southeast Missouri (136 points, three first place votes) and Austin Peay (121 Points) was picked second and third, respectively. 

The Racers will begin the 2021 campaign on Aug. 27-28 when they take on New Hampshire at the  Mercer Bear Classic in Macon, Georgia. 

 

2021 OVC Volleyball 

Predicted Order of Finish 

1. Morehead State (17 first-place votes) – 161 

2. Southeast Missouri (Three first-place votes) – 136 

3. Austin Peay – 121 

4. SIUE – 120 

5. Tennessee Tech – 92 

6. UT Martin – 75 

7. Murray State – 74 

8. Belmont – 38 

9. Tennessee State – 36 

10. Eastern Illinois – 26 

 

2021 Preseason 

All-OVC Team 

Bridget Bessler, Morehead State 

Taylor Dorsey, Tennessee Tech 

Becca Fernandez, Murray State 

Jayla Holcombe, Murray State 

Olivia Lohmeier, Morehead State

Laney Malloy, Southeast Missouri 

Claire Ochs, Southeast Missouri 

Brooke Moore, Austin Peay 

Savannah Christian, SIUE 

Gina Rivera-Ortiz, Tennessee State 

Taylor Floyd, Belmont 

Logan Wallick, UT Martin 

Colby Greene, Southeast Missouri 

Abby Hulsman, Morehead State 