MURRAY — Becca Fernandez and Jayla Holcombe were named to the All-OVC Preseason Volleyball Team, while the Racers are picked to finish seventh in the OVC.
The Murray State volleyball team was picked to finish seventh in the 2021 Preseason OVC Poll as voted on by the league’s coaches and Sports Information Directors, the league announced Tuesday.
Senior Becca Fernandez was named to the Preseason All-OVC team for the third year in a row and sophomore Jayla Holcombe was named for the first time in her career.
Both were named first-team All-OVC in 2020 with Fernandez garnering her second OVC Defensive Player of the Year award after also being named DPOY in 2018. Fernandez led the league with 359 digs and 5.98 digs per set while Holcombe ranked fourth in kills with 204 and fifth in points per set at 4.00 per set.
Defending OVC Tournament Champion Morehead State was tabbed as the preseason favorite as they received 161 points and 17 of 20 first-place votes while Southeast Missouri (136 points, three first place votes) and Austin Peay (121 Points) was picked second and third, respectively.
The Racers will begin the 2021 campaign on Aug. 27-28 when they take on New Hampshire at the Mercer Bear Classic in Macon, Georgia.
2021 OVC Volleyball
Predicted Order of Finish
1. Morehead State (17 first-place votes) – 161
2. Southeast Missouri (Three first-place votes) – 136
3. Austin Peay – 121
4. SIUE – 120
5. Tennessee Tech – 92
6. UT Martin – 75
7. Murray State – 74
8. Belmont – 38
9. Tennessee State – 36
10. Eastern Illinois – 26
2021 Preseason
All-OVC Team
Bridget Bessler, Morehead State
Taylor Dorsey, Tennessee Tech
Becca Fernandez, Murray State
Jayla Holcombe, Murray State
Olivia Lohmeier, Morehead State
Laney Malloy, Southeast Missouri
Claire Ochs, Southeast Missouri
Brooke Moore, Austin Peay
Savannah Christian, SIUE
Gina Rivera-Ortiz, Tennessee State
Taylor Floyd, Belmont
Logan Wallick, UT Martin
Colby Greene, Southeast Missouri
Abby Hulsman, Morehead State
