LYNCHBURG, Va. — Murray State volleyball lost all three of its matches over the weekend at the Liberty Tournament. 

The Racers (2-3) fell to Winthrop in four sets, 19-25, 25-23, 23-15, 23-17, then dropped a tough 25-21, 18-25, 21-25, 25-18, 15-6 decision to UNC-Wilmington on Friday. On Saturday, host Liberty swept the Racers 25-22, 25-14, 25-20.