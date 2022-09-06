LYNCHBURG, Va. — Murray State volleyball lost all three of its matches over the weekend at the Liberty Tournament.
The Racers (2-3) fell to Winthrop in four sets, 19-25, 25-23, 23-15, 23-17, then dropped a tough 25-21, 18-25, 21-25, 25-18, 15-6 decision to UNC-Wilmington on Friday. On Saturday, host Liberty swept the Racers 25-22, 25-14, 25-20.
Federica Nuccio had 13 kills against Winthrop, while Morgan Price had 12 and Jayla Holcombe had 11. Bailey DeMier had 37 assists.
Against UNC-Wilmington, Nuccio had 17 kills, while Holcombe had 13. DeMier again had 37 assists.
Against Liberty, Nuccio had 10 kills, followed by Jayla Holcombe with eight.
Dahlia Miller recorded 13 digs. Setter, Bailey DeMier, record 11 on her own while holding her own on her main task with 19 assists.
