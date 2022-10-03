Witherspoon at SE La

Murray State running back Damonta Witherspoon returned to the Racer lineup Saturday night and ran for 74 yards at Southeastern Louisiana as he continues to regain his form after sustaining an ankle injury before the season.

 DAVE WINDER/Murray State Athletics

HAMMOND, La.  The scoreboard shows a blowout.

However, in reality, Murray State was within one possession of the Football Championship Subdivision’s No. 21 team — Southeastern Louisiana — early in the fourth quarter. Unfortunately, football is a results-driven game, and the 48-14 final score is what goes in the record book, as does Murray State’s 0-5 mark to start a season that started with expectations of contending for an FCS playoff spot.