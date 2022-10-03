HAMMOND, La. — The scoreboard shows a blowout.
However, in reality, Murray State was within one possession of the Football Championship Subdivision’s No. 21 team — Southeastern Louisiana — early in the fourth quarter. Unfortunately, football is a results-driven game, and the 48-14 final score is what goes in the record book, as does Murray State’s 0-5 mark to start a season that started with expectations of contending for an FCS playoff spot.
“They’re hurting right now. They’re disappointed and they want answers,” said Murray State Head Coach Dean Hood, whose team, as if it was possible, is enduring a second straight season of seeing its key players picked off one-by-one by an injury specter.
“Football is a lot like life. There are a lot of times in life where you can try as hard as you can and do the best you can and it’s not good enough. Bad things happen to you, even though you’re doing your best, so we’re looking for answers right now.
“That team right there beat the No. 5 team (in FCS, Incarnate Word) and we were in a one-possession game with them in the fourth quarter and it got away from us.”
Indeed, the Racers had pulled within 20-14 with 2:07 left in the third quarter on Jayden Stinson’s 84-yard scoring pass to Taylor Shields, and this came as the Lions (3-2) seemed to be imploding with a combination of penalties and bad snaps.
The problem is the Lions are loaded with weapons and those came to the forefront on the ensuring drive, including what may have been the key play of the night. After an illegal procedure penalty took a 3rd-and-1 play to 3rd-and-6 at the Southeast 46-yard line, quarterback Eli Sawyer found receiver Gage Larvardain for 27 yards and a huge first down to keep the drive alive as the third quarter ended.
About a minute later, Sawyer hit Terrell Carter on an 18-yard touchdown pass to extend the lead to 27-14. Murray State responded by driving into Lions territory, but the drive stalled.
From there, Southeast scored three more times to make the final score lopsided.
Southeast took a 14-0 lead with about eight minutes left in the second quarter when the Racers answered as Stinson led a well-executed scoring drive that ended with his eight-yard TD pass to receiver Quindarrius Mays, pressed into duty due to injuries to Jacob Bell and LaMartez Brooks. Southeast would manage a field goal before halftime and led 17-7 at the break.
“We worked all week on getting a game plan and (Stinson) just got the ball in my hands,” said Mays, who did his part Saturday with eight catches and 108 yards. Shields had his second good game in a row with 107 yards on three catches as Stinson ended the night with 292 yards and two scores.
“I thought Mays really stepped up, as did Shields. I’m really pleased with those guys,” Hood said.
