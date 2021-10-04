MURRAY —Pretty, Murray State’s return to the football win column Saturday was not, probably to the average fan.
The Racers probably needed much longer than necessary to put away fellow Ohio Valley Conference representative Eastern Illinois. They turned the ball over at some key times and allowed the Panthers to remain competitive into the fourth quarter.
However, at the end of the day, it was a win, and the 22-6 final margin more than acceptable to Racers Head Coach Dean Hood and his team, especially after they had entered the game 1-2 with the two losses coming to FBS competition.
“I talked to the kids tonight, and I’ve said this to them before, but it was a great win and every win in college football is a great win,” Hood said after his team evened its record at 2-2. “It’s hard to win a college football game. There are teams trying to do the same thing you’re trying to do every week. I mean 50% of the teams lose a ballgame (each week), so I tell them, ‘Every time you win, that was a great win!’
“I think that, if you have the mentality that, ‘Oh, this team has this record or this team lost to so-and-so,’ and you say, ‘Aw Coach, this is just an average win, it’s not a very good win,’ I think you’re making a mistake.
“Anybody on your schedule can beat you any week. That’s why you play the game. That’s why upsets are fun to watch and all of the things that make college football exciting.”
If not for three turnovers, the Racers probably would have notched an even more impressive margin of victory. Two interceptions of quarterback Preston Rice, one in the end zone, and a fumble by backup quarterback D.J. Williams were the only blemishes on an otherwise solid offensive day for the Racers. They ended with 347 total yards, which was about 100 more than the Panthers, who also accumulated quite a bit of their yardage in the fourth quarter when they were going with a hurry-up offense to try to cut the lead.
Meanwhile, the Racer defense was making the Panthers (1-5) struggle, ending the day with three quarterback sacks and eight tackles for loss. And it was the Murray State stop unit that probably recorded the single-most impressive statistic of this game.
Eastern Illinois was only 6-of-23 Saturday on third and fourth-down conversions. Through three quarters, the Panthers had only converted three of a possible 15 opportunities.
“That’s crazy,” Hood said of his defense’s exploits, which started with a target number. “Sixty-six and a third is where you want to be as far as converting offensively and keeping them from converting and they weren’t even close to being productive on that.
“That was because of the way our guys were playing. Now, granted, they were longer ones (such as 4th-and-5 or 6), not where they had one or two yards to go, but, still, to have that many is really a credit to your defense.”
“Our coaches really harped on us watching film all week and the film shows where what we did today comes from,” said Racers linebacker Lawaun Powell, who ended the game with four total tackles, three of which were for a loss.
Murray State did have some strong performances on the other side of the ball too.
For starters, running back Damonta Witherspoon had a career-high 147 yards on 27 carries, including a strong five-yard touchdown run that extended the Racers’13-0 halftime lead to 19-0 with 4:36 left in the third quarter.
In addition, Williams, who has been inserted from time-to-time at the quarterback spot, had the Racers’ first score on a pretty 14-yard run to the right side with 9:33 left before halftime to put Murray State up 10-0.
Also, there was kicker Aaron Baum, who has now hit four field goals in a row, dating back to two weeks earlier at Bowling Green. Saturday, and in at-times rainy conditions, he drilled field goals of 46, 41 and 46 yards.
