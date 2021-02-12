MURRAY —Murray State women’s track and field returns to Huntington, West Virginia to compete in the Marshall Invite. The meet is scheduled for Saturday on the Jeff Small Track at the Chris Cline Athletic Complex at Marshall University.
“This weekend we look to close out our indoor season with high energy. Two weeks ago it was nice to get out and compete, but this weekend we are looking for more. We are looking for good execution of races, good series in the field events and overall a work like attitude,” said Head Coach Adam Kiesler.
Meet info
The Marshall Invite meet begins at 11 a.m. and is a quad meet, with the Racers set to compete against Marshall, Ohio and FIU. Click here for a schedule of events. Click here for the Heat Sheets.
Follow Live
The meets will be closed to the public due to Covid-19 mitigation procedures. Fans interested in following the action can access Live Results.
Last time out
In the first full team meet since February 2020, the Racers earned six first-place finishes and eight athletes set new PRs at Marshall University’s Thundering Herd Invite. Going up against Marshall, Ohio and WVU, the Racers tabbed victories in the triple jump, high jump, long jump, 60m, 200m and the 300m inside the Chris Cline Athletic Complex.
Personal bests
Eight Racer athletes set personal records at the Thundering Herd Invite
Kayla Bell – 800m – 2:23.21
LaMiah Campbell – 800m – 2:15.28
Meghan Fletcher – Shot Put – 8.57m
Zarra Humphry – 800m – 2:23.45
KeKe Mason – Triple Jump – 10.87m
Jenna Pauly – Shot Put – 9.14m
Nia Scott – 60m Hurdles – 9.14
Wambui Watene – 60m Hurdles – 9.75
Final time indoors
The Marshall Invite is the final of the 2021 Indoor season before the outdoor track & field season begins on March 19 in Carbondale, Ill. at the Saluki Open. n
