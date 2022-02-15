CHICAGO — Murray State softball finished the DePaul Dome Tournament on Sunday with a 9-0 five-inning mercy-rule victory over Western Illinois. The Racers concluded opening weekend, going 2-3 in Chicago.
In the final game of the tournament, six different players collected hits, with Logan Braundmeier, Sierra Gilmore, Lindsey Carroll and Taylor Jackson each posting multi-hit performances. Jackson and Lily Fischer drove in multiple RBIs as Jackson drove in a career-high three runs.
Following a scoreless first inning, the Racers opened up the scoring in the second when Carroll led off with a single to right to continue her hot start to the season and scored on an RBI double from Jackson. With two outs, Braundmeier beat out an infield single, plating Erin Lackey. Gilmore sent a line drive back up the middle to bring home Braundmeier and Strigel raced home on a passed ball to give the Racers a 4-0 lead.
After a 1-2-3 inning in the WIU half, the Racer offense picked up where it left off, adding two runs as Lindsey Carroll singled to the same spot in right and scored on an RBI triple from Lily Fischer. Fischer came in to score via Jackson’s sacrifice fly as the Racers owned a 5-0 advantage after three innings.
In the fourth, the Racers extended their lead to 9-0 when they tacked on three more runs on three hits, beginning with a Gracie Osbron RBI single to right-center that scored Isabella Wilson. A walk from pinch hitter Jordan Childress loaded the bases and, one batter later, Fischer was hit by a pitch to pick up her second RBI. Jackson drove in her third run of the game, singling through the right side to score Osbron.
Murray State used three pitchers in the five-inning game. Emma Olejniczak got the start and went 1-plus inning, allowing one hit and striking out one. Jenna Veber came on in relief to throw three innings and Hannah James closed it out, striking out two of three batters faced.
On Friday, Murray State dropped its first two games, 6-0 to Butler and 3-2 to Seattle. On Saturday, the Racers defeated Ball State by a 5-2 score before dropping a 3-2 decision to host DePaul.
