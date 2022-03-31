CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Murray State women’s golf team wrapped up competition at the Chattanooga Classic, played at Council Fire Golf Club.
The Racers carded scores of 313-314-317=944 for a spot in 19th place.
Payton Carter paced the Racers with a spot in 63rd place on scores of 75-77-80=232, while Eliza Mae Kho was in 73rd place on rounds of 75-8080=235. Alma Garcia came home with a spot in 89th place on scores of 84-79-76=239 as her final round 76 was MSU’s best round of the day. Ana Picchi placed 92nd on scores of 81-78-81=240. Emmie Eriksson had scores of 82-81-82=245 and placed 101st.
San Antonio (869) won the team title with North Florida (870), Central Arkansas (875), Yale (880), and Colorado State (884) making up the top-5.
Anne Chen of Duke won the medalist championship with a total score of 207.
