EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — The Murray State Racers (17-11, 11-7 Ohio Valley Conference) closed out the 2021 regular season on a four-game winning streak, beating the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars in five sets for the second time in as many days, 16-25, 25-15, 25-9, 20-25, 15-13 on Saturday afternoon at First Community Arena in Edwardsville, Illinois.
The Racers finished in a three-way tie for fourth place in OVC play after being picked to finish seventh in the preseason.
For the third match in a row, the Racers dropped the opening set but came back to win only their second five-set match all season, the other being the previous night when they defeated Cougars, 23-25, 25-15, 25-19, 24-26, 15-11.
Brooke Lynn Watts finished the regular season putting down 19 kills on a .269 hitting percentage.
Kolby McClelland had her third double-digit kill game in a row, hitting 14 on a .250 clip. She also had a season-high three solo stuffs and three block assists and served two aces.
Setter Bailey DeMier handed out 45 assists, just missing a double-double with nine digs while libero Becca Fernandez tallied 23 digs and served two aces.
The Racers will be the No. 5 seed in this week’s OVC Tournament and will face No. 4 seed UT Martin on Thursday at 6 p.m. in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. Southeast Missouri plays host as the tournament’s No.1 seed.
Murray State earned a split with the Redhawks a week earlier in Murray.
In addition, Watts was selected as the OVC Newcomer of the Week for the eighth time after hitting 3.93 kills per set on a .201 hitting clip. Watts’ eight newcomer honor is the most by any player since the introduction of the Newcomer award in 2015.
Watts led the Racers offensively putting up double-digit kills in each match, helping them close out the regular season on a four-game winning streak.
