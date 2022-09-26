EVANSVILLE — Murray State did not win Sunday’s women’s soccer match at Missouri Valley Conference opponent Evansville, but it did not lose it either.
The Racers emerged with a 0-0 tie that leaves them 1-7-2 on the season and 0-1-1 in Valley play and ends a two-match losing streak. Murray State did own a 5-4 advantage in shots as the teams’ defenses ruled the day. Murray State keeper Jenna Villacres had three saves Sunday, all in the second half.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.