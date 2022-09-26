EVANSVILLE — Murray State did not win Sunday’s women’s soccer match at Missouri Valley Conference opponent Evansville, but it did not lose it either.

The Racers emerged with a 0-0 tie that leaves them 1-7-2 on the season and 0-1-1 in Valley play and ends a two-match losing streak. Murray State did own a 5-4 advantage in shots as the teams’ defenses ruled the day. Murray State keeper Jenna Villacres had three saves Sunday, all in the second half.

