MAGNOLIA, Ark. — Murray State’s rodeo season continued this past weekend as it participated in the Southern Arkansas University Rodeo.
The Racers had two contestants make the short go-around of the event on the final night of competition.
Ryan Fritchley, a sophomore from Evansville, Indiana, advanced to the final round of breakaway roping, while Kaci Kelso, a home-grown sophomore cowgirl from Murray, advanced to the final round in goat tying and emerged with 10 points for her efforts.
Now, the Murray State team dives into preparations for next week’s Racer Round-Up at the Cherry Expo Center. This will mark the 47th edition of the Racer Round-Up, the oldest collegiate rodeo in the Bluegrass State.
The team will spend the next week not only sharpening skills in the various events but the cowboys and cowgirls will also take a very active role in behind-the-scenes preparations of the facility to make this event proceed as smoothly as possible. The Round-Up is set for next Thursday-through-Saturday and begins at 7 each night at the Expo Center.
