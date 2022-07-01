MURRAY — Murray State’s entrance into the Missouri Valley Football Conference in 2023 will continue to see the presence of Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) opponents.
According to the website, fbsschedules.com, the Racers’ inaugural season in the MVFC will include a Sept. 9, 2023 visit to in-state opponent Louisville, a member of the Atlantic Coast Conference. This is a program with whom Murray State is quite familiar, having played the Cardinals 20 times.
Murray State also has done quite well against UofL, notching six wins, the last one coming in 1984 by a 26-23 score at the old Cardinal Stadium at the Kentucky State Fairgrounds. UofL has taken the upper hand since then, though, winning the last six games, including the last meeting by a 55-10 score at Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium,
However, that was not even close to the most lopsided margin in this series, and it was Murray State that achieved it. Way back in 1932, when it was known as the Thoroughbreds, Murray State inflicted a 105-0 defeat on UofL in a game that was played in Murray.
The last game played in Murray was in 1959, a 28-0 UofL win.
The Racers will delve into the powerful Southeastern Conference twice in the 2024 season, traveling to Missouri in Columbia on Aug. 31, then to Lexington to face Kentucky on Nov. 16. Murray State will return to Lexington on Sept. 18, 2027.
The UK series is not very long, lasting only two games. Both of those resulted in Wildcats wins with UK prevailing 37-6 in 2003 and 48-10 in 2018 with both of those games being played in Lexington.
The Mizzou series also consists of only two games, both of which were won handily by the Tigers. The first game in 2006 resulted in a 47-7 final score and the 2013 contest was won by the Tigers, 58-14.
There is an interesting connection between Murray State and Mizzou and that is that former Murray State Head Coach Fred Faurot is the younger brother of former Mizzou Head Coach Don Faurot for whom Columbia’s Faurot Field is named. Fred, like Don, played at Mizzou, and started coaching after his playing days.
Don went on to become a legend in Columbia, winning 101 games with the Tigers, but Fred did well himself. He was 43-29-3 in a career that took him to Parsons College in Iowa, then Murray. In 1949, his second season with the ‘Breds, Faurot led the team to the Tangerine Bowl and a 21-21 tie with Sul Ross.
A new Power 5 opponent appeared on the Racers’ schedule on Wednesday, when fbsschedules.com revealed that Big 12 powerhouse Oklahoma State is now listed as an opponent for Sept. 19, 2026 in Stillwater. This will be the first-ever meeting between these two programs.
