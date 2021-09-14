SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Newcomer, Alma Garcia, and the Murray State women’s golf team were each in sixth place after 36 holes at the Payne Stewart Memorial at Twin Oaks Country Club in Springfield, Missouri.
The Racers carded team scores of 299 and 305 for a 604 total, just one shot behind Ohio Valley Conference rival Austin Peay (602) and five shots from host Missouri State (599).
Alma Garcia, out of Oaxaca, Mexico, and a transfer from Alabama State, led the Racers with a spot in sixth place on scores of 72-74=146. Other MSU scores and places included Ana Garcia Picchi in 20th place on rounds of 75-76=151 and Payton Carter in 33rd place on scores of 76-78=154. Eliza Kho had a spot in 52nd place on rounds of 81-77=158 and Sarah Forsythe in 66th place on scores of 76-87=163.
Murray State’s Lauren Gilchrist is competing in her first event as a Racer as one of five solo players in the field of 85. Her day showed a score line of 81-83=164 which was good for a spot in 71st place.
Oral Roberts had the team lead after a 36-hole total of 582 with California Baptist (591) and Drake (598) rounding out the top-3. The Racers were ahead of Texas A&M Corpus Christi (605), Wichita State (609) and Oklahoma City (610).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.