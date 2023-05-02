ST. LOUIS — Murray State third baseman, Carson Garner, was named Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Week on Monday afternoon after he led the Racers to a 3-1 record last week.
Garner’s bat exploded for the Racers throughout the week with a home run in each of Murray State’s four games this week, including a walk-off blast in the win over North Alabama on Tuesday. The third baseman had an OPS of 1.807 on the week while leading the Racers to a vital series win over Belmont. Totaling 24 bases for the four-game stretch, Garner accounted for 13 runs with six RBIs and seven runs scored while six of his eight hits on the week were of the extra-base variety.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.