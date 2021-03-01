AUBURN, AL — The Murray State softball team wrapped up their weekend at the Tiger Invite in Auburn, Alabama with a win over IUPUI 5-4 on Sunday. Hannah James started in the circle for the Racers (3-11) but only lasted 1.2 innings as IUPUI got to her quick and scored three runs in the second inning.
Jenna Weber came on in relief and allowed just one unearned run over 5.1 innings to collect the win. Offensively the Racers got a two-run homer out of Logan Braundmeier in the fourth inning that put them in the lead. The other Racers with big at-bats on the day were Kamryn Carcich with a game-tying single in the third inning and Taylor Jackson with a two RBI triple in the second inning.
The win over IUPUI was the only one recorded by the Racers on the weekend as they went 0-4 on Friday and Saturday combined. Losses were to Auburn, 1-0 and 3-1, and Jacksonville University, 2-0 and 1-0.
Next up for the Racers in their conference opener at UT Martin on Friday, March 5 at 4 p.m. on the road.
