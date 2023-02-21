MURRAY — Murray State Head Coach Steve Prohm was sounding the alarm well in advance of Saturday’s men’s basketball rematch with Missouri Valley Conference opponent Evansville.
They had only won five games overall, one in Valley play. And that one win did not come against the Racers, who bludgeoned the Purple Aces in Evansville on New Year’s Day. That had come after Murray State took a 22-point lead by scoring 23 of the game’s first 24 points.
However, Prohm warned all week that Evansville was improved, and he was proven right. The Aces led much of the first half this time and were still very much in the game through the first 10 minutes of the second half.
When it counted, though, his team got the job done, using aggressive drives to the basket to create easy scoring chances and power its way to a 74-58 win that was more difficult than the score indicated. However, it also was the Racers’ second straight win after a maddening three-game losing streak in which they were hammered by three of the league’s best teams.
“That’s a game we needed.This was one of our last two home games of the season and we’ve done a great job at home or on neutral floors (12-3),” said Prohm, whose team pulled into a tie for fourth place with Missouri State at 10-8 in Valley play, four games out of first.
“Evansville (5-24, 1-17) is so much more improved from the first time we played them and they’re a really different team. I thought we had some opportunities to extend a lead early but we weren’t able to do that. We shot 30% from the field, but I’m proud of our guys that it didn’t affect our defense.”
Two things seemed to be storylines of this game. First, the Racers got this win without their leading scorer, guard Rob Perry, tallying a single point as he was 0-of-7 from the field. It was how the Racers accounted for this that was Storyline No. 2 as they decided to mostly forget the 3-pointer in the second half and began making aggressive drives to the hoop against a defense that employed a half-court trap that had been troublesome in the first half as Murray State went to the break up 27-24.
In the second half, passes out of that trap allowed guards to drive from past the top of the key into the paint. As a result, the Racers’ shooting dramatically improved, going from 32.1% in the first 20 minutes to 57.1% in the second half and the Racers went from a deficit in paint points to winning that category, 38-32. Guard Brian Moore Jr., who has thrived on this idea the past several weeks, scored most of his team-high 18 points from it Saturday and that also helped pave the way for forward Jamari Smith to match Moore.
Two other players used this to full effect too as reserve guard/forward Kenny White Jr. had 10 points, after he had a big closing finish to Wednesday night’s one-point win at Illinois State. The other was guard Quincy Anderson, who duplicated his production from the bench with 15 big points but was also one of the few Racers to find success from long range, going 3-of-5 on 3-pointers, two of which were in the first half.
“Going into the game, (Prohm) had said we need to be aggressive on offense and we had a couple of actions that we ran that ended up working,” Anderson said of how Murray State went from being too reliant on the three early (3-of-10 in the first half) to attacking the basket. “It was just the result of everyone being aggressive and everyone participated and everyone contributed and when we’re doing that, it’s really hard to guard.”
Murray State’s defense was not too shabby either, a breath of fresh air after the past two weeks in which Racers have surrendered points at an alarming rate, particularly from 3-point range. Saturday, the Aces were only 5-of-21 from that distance.
Guard Marvin Coleman did his best to keep Evansville in the game as he scored a game-high 19 points, while forward Yacine Tourni had 12 and guard Gabe Spinelli had 11.
The contributions of Racer forward DJ Burns cannot go without mention as he ended with nine points and had eight rebounds, four on the offensive side. However, he did this only in 16 minutes as he picked up two fouls in the opening two minutes.
“He plays 16 minutes and gets eight rebounds. That’s high, high level,” said Prohm, who also decided to put reserve center Marlon Leslin into the game for about four important minutes in the first half after Burns’ second foul. Leslin delivered with two rebounds, one of which was offensive.
“He’s a warrior. He works his tail off in practice and we try to keep him confident,” Moore said. “To do what he did tonight? Allowing DJ to sit on the bench a little bit and for Jamari to get a rest? Him coming in shows how much depth we’ve got.
“We tell him, ‘Hey! One minute can turn into three. Then, three can turn into five. Keep your head up and stay positive!’ And that’s the best thing this team can do, whether we’re losing by 20 or winning by 20, we’re just trying to stay positive.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.