MURRAY — The inaugural regular season in the Missouri Valley Conference for Murray State softball has ended with a top-four spot in the standings and a bye in next week’s postseason tournament.
Now, that is a good thing, as the Racers know from last season. Historically, the path to a tournament championship is always easiest for teams that do not play on the first day; Murray State was the top seed in the OVC tourney and won it in its last season as a member of that conference.
Yet, that did not seem enough to keep the fourth-place Racers from having an obvious feeling of disappointment Sunday after they dropped their second game in a row to Valley runner-up Missouri State at Racer Field after winning Saturday’s first game of a three-game series to end the regular season.
“I’m actually kind of angry,” said Racer Head Coach Kara Amundson, who was still quite upset about the result of a close play in the bottom of the seventh that went against the Racers (33-20, 17-10 in The Valley) and helped the visiting Bears (31-19, 21-6in Valley play) hold on for a 3-2 win, after they had won the second game of a Saturday doubleheader, 2-1.
What had Amundson’s goat Sunday was that leadoff hitter and Calloway County alum Adison Hicks had been called out on a bang-bang play after she hit a two-strike grounder that pinballed to Mo State shortstop Kelsie Lewis, outstanding all weekend, who quickly threw to first baseman McKenzie Vaughn.
Amundson disagreed and challenged the call on instant replay. The call was upheld and the Racers went on to have their final two batters fail to reach base.
“They made a good play on that, regardless, but that play went in their direction,” Amundson said of Lewis, whose diving snag of a sharp liner behind the second-base bag in the seventh inning of Game 2 on Saturday kept Erin Lackey from a leadoff hit. That would have put the tying run on base ahead of the dangerous Gracie Osbron, who then was robbed of her own hit on a diving catch by center fielder Abby Ford.
Those were not the only plays that left the Racers thinking they had received a raw deal in this series. Mo State’s game-winning at-bats Saturday and Sunday were the result of just, plain bad fortune for the Racers.
Sunday was more tolerable, actually. Mo State catcher Tess Weakly once again prevailed in a battle with Racer pitcher Jenna Veber. Where she hit a solo home run to begin the Bears’ comeback Saturday, she got just enough of a Veber delivery in the sixth inning Sunday to lift it over a leaping Murray State second baseman Lindsey Carroll for a single and a 3-2 lead. Carroll actually ripped the ball with the top of her glove as it floated into shallow right field.
What happened in the seventh inning Saturday still defies logic. With one out and the bases loaded, Mo State’s Annie Mueller sent a short pop-up to left field that was staying in the air long enough for left fielder Jadyn Thompson to make a running catch just behind the dirt infield. However, the ball popped out of Thompson’s glove, allowing Mo State’s second run to score.
A closer look seems to show why Thompson dropped the ball and emerged with one of the toughest errors imaginable. As the ball is hitting her glove, the sun, behind home plate, suddenly popped out of the overcast sky and seemed to temporarily blind her.
Thompson, though, got a measure of revenge on Sunday, lining a double to left in the fifth after Mo State scored twice in the fourth to take a 2-1 lead. Thompson, with a huge smile on her face, scored the tying run a few seconds later on Lackey’s third hit of the game.
“She found a way to get on base for us and scored, which is what we expect from her, but she’s done a good job for us all season,” Amundson said, adding that she offered kind words for Thompson in the wake of Saturday’s misfortune. “Absolutely, that’s part of my job as a coach, to help them respond.”
While Sunday did not end with the result Amundson and the Racers did not want, there was one thing that happened that was a positive for the program. One of, if not the best pitcher in Murray State history, Hannah James, did not take a loss in her final appearance at Racer Field.
Having surrendered the two runs that gave the Bears the lead in the fourth, James, despite striking out eight Mo State hitters, was on the hook for the loss. Thompson’s double and run scored kept that from happening.
Saturday, James recorded her 25th-career shutout in beating the Bears, 3-0. Taylor Jackson’s two-run single and Aylie Schyck’s double provided all of the runs James needed in the first inning.
