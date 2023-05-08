MURRAY — The inaugural regular season in the Missouri Valley Conference for Murray State softball has ended with a top-four spot in the standings and a bye in next week’s postseason tournament.

Now, that is a good thing, as the Racers know from last season. Historically, the path to a tournament championship is always easiest for teams that do not play on the first day; Murray State was the top seed in the OVC tourney and won it in its last season as a member of that conference.

Tags

Recommended for you