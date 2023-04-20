MARTIN, Tenn. — For the second time this season on Wednesday, former Ohio Valley Conference rival UT Martin interrupted Murray State’s progress on the baseball diamond.
After beating the Racers, 5-2, earlier this season in Murray, the Skyhawks spotted Murray State an early lead before taking command in the middle innings to outslug a Racer team that entered Wednesday having won four of its last five games, 7-6, at Skyhawk Field.
Murray State (20-18) opened the game by scoring twice in the first inning and seemed to have a big inning brewing in the second but a double play ended that threat. It also seemed to give life to the Skyhawks (12-26), who then scored six runs from the third-through-sixth innings to take a four-run lead. Both teams scored once in the seventh, then the Racers scored three times in the eighth on a two-run double from Riley Hawthorne and Seth Gardner’s RBI double.
That was still with only one out, but the Racers could not get Gardner home and went down in order in the ninth.
Murray State had 14 hits in the game, compared to the Skyhawks’ 10, but the Racers also left eight runners on base to the UTM’s seven.
UTM used the long ball Wednesday with Slade Taylor and Jack Culmovick both hitting home runs. Andrew Fernandez also had two hits and two RBIs, while Will Smith had three hits and an RBI.
Hawthorne had two RBIs for Murray State with Ethan Krizen getting three hits and Gardner, Cade Sammons, Logan Bland, Dustin Mercer and Brennan McCullough each having two.
