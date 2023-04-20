Bland

Murray State's Logan Bland (16) had two hits Wednesday in a 7-6 loss at UT Martin.

 Adit Wratsangka /Murray State Athletics

MARTIN,  Tenn. — For the second time this season on Wednesday, former Ohio Valley Conference rival UT Martin interrupted Murray State’s progress on the baseball diamond.

After beating the Racers, 5-2, earlier this season in Murray, the Skyhawks spotted Murray State an early lead before taking command in the middle innings to outslug a Racer team that entered Wednesday having won four of its last five games, 7-6, at Skyhawk Field.

Tags

Recommended for you