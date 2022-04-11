MURRAY — After undergoing three weeks of constantly having to deal with negative news pertaining to the transfer portal and the Murray State men’s basketball team, Racer Nation finally learned some good news on Friday.
That is when, in a social media post, starting forward DJ Burns, who became one of the most popular players on this past season’s team, said he would return to the Racers for the 2022-23 season. This marks the first time for a Murray State player that had entered the transfer portal to stay with the team since former Head Coach Matt McMahon left for Louisiana State.
Since McMahon departed and former Head Coach Steve Prohm returned to his old position, eight players have entered the portal. As of Friday, four of those players — guards Justice Hill, Trae Hannibal and DaQuan Smith, along with guard/forward Jackson Sivills — have transferred to different teams. Still outstanding are guard Dionte Bostick and forwards Nick McMullen and reigning Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year KJ Williams. Williams’ situation is a bit different because his first act was to declare himself eligible for the NBA Draft without obtaining the services of an agent, thus preserving his college eligibility. He entered the portal about a week after that announcement.
Burns would have had to sit out a year because he utilized the portal before last season in transferring from Southern University. He became known for his on-court interaction with fans, encouraging them to pump more noise into the team, as the season continued.
At 6-7, Burns played much taller than his size at times and was the leading offensive rebounder on the team with 107 boards on that side of the ball. He averaged 5.8 points per game and 6.3 rebounds a contest.
