Tight defense

Murray State's Tori Schrimpf and Morgan Bodker (7) converge on Missouri State's Joey Fosnow (17) Sunday afternoon as they all right for the ball at Cutchin Field in Murray.

 JOHN WRIGHT/ Ledger & Times

MURRAY — At the end of its inaugural soccer season in the Missouri Valley Conference a year ago, Murray State faced a Missouri State team with a big national reputation in The Valley Tournament title match, after the Racers made a miraculous run. 

The Bears, perhaps motivated by losing one of its only matches of the season earlier to the Racers, did exact revenge with a close win in Valparaiso, Indiana. However, the belief within the Racer program was that they had now proven, after a rough regular season, that it could compete in this league.

