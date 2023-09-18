MURRAY — At the end of its inaugural soccer season in the Missouri Valley Conference a year ago, Murray State faced a Missouri State team with a big national reputation in The Valley Tournament title match, after the Racers made a miraculous run.
The Bears, perhaps motivated by losing one of its only matches of the season earlier to the Racers, did exact revenge with a close win in Valparaiso, Indiana. However, the belief within the Racer program was that they had now proven, after a rough regular season, that it could compete in this league.
And after a tougher-than-expected non-conference season this year resulted in a disappointing 2-6 start, the Racers proved again Sunday they can compete, as it was the Bears that provided the opposition in The Valley opener for both teams. Against a Mo State team that entered with only one loss and had beaten Power 5 teams, the Racers played easily their best match so far this season and it was enough for a very hard-earned scoreless draw at Cutchin Field in Murray.
“I think maybe there was some frustration (about the slow start to the season) because I know exactly what we are capable of as a team,” said Murray State Head Coach Matt Lodge, whose demeanor was quite different from a week earlier after a very disappointing 2-0 loss to former fellow Ohio Valley Conference rival Southeast Missouri, at Cutchin.
“So we had Missouri State (now 5-1-3) coming in as the reigning (Valley) champions and I think, today, we showed that we can put our name right in the mix and that was the message to the team all week.”
The Bears had the better of the action early, using an endless array of speed to push the ball into the Racer zone. However, only a handful of those opportunities could be considered dangerous as the Racer defense, led by veterans Morgan Bodker and Audrey Henry, defused those threats without much drama. Any shots that were launched were handled by keeper Griselda Revolorio, who had six saves.
However, except for the final two-or-so minutes of the match, the Bears spent the majority of the second half on their heels, facing several serious threats from the Racers.
Henry, who can be a deadly offensive player, almost scored off a corner kick rebound, then almost found the head of teammate Meg Wilson when she unleashed a rip from out front.
Wilson had her moments too and it was her big right foot that caused them. She nearly found the net twice herself, which included a nasty slicer with about 10 minutes left that just went wide right.
Three freshmen also had huge afternoons for the Racers.
Forward Ava Roberson caused the Bears major headaches by driving the sides and maintaining possession against some very skilled and physical defenders. Defender Kate Stordy not only was instrumental in the effort to keep the Bears out of the Racers’ net, she also caused Mo State some very nervous moments that included a screamer from 25 yards that barely flew over the crossbar late in the first half.
And Sami Wilson’s work in the midfield resulted in main scoring threats Saraya Young and Mary Hardy constantly being able to create scoring chances in the Mo State box.
Those efforts were a big reason the Racers outshot the Bears by a 14-12 margin and a 5-2 edge in corner kicks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.