MURRAY — If there was one thing learned from Thursday night’s 2021 football opener for Murray State, it was that the Racers are perfectly fine with playing hard-hitting, physical contests.
The Racers, picked as the preseason favorites in the Ohio Valley Conference, showed their toughness on both sides of the ball, amassing more than 300 rushing yards on offense, while the defense held visiting Mississippi Valley State to less than 200 total yards. The result was a 35-0 win in font of an appreciative crowd at Roy Stewart Stadium, easily the largest in more than a year with the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s just really good to get out there on a fall Thursday night and play college football,” said Racers Head Coach Dean Hood. “I thought the crowd was awesome. The community came out, the students came out, the band was great, it was a live atmosphere. We’re real happy about that and appreciative of that, getting back to normalcy.”
And how the Racers played?
“I thought our guys played really physical. We ran the ball well, but we stopped the run (holding the Delta Devils to just 99 yards on the ground), which is critical,” he said. “I thought it was a good night.”
Having perhaps the best night was Murray State quarterback Preston Rice, who had a solid game, going 10-of-16 for 157 yards, though he had one interception. However, he did his biggest damage with his feet, rushing for 81 yards in tying a school recored with four touchdowns, including two in the opening quarter that put the Racers in front 14-0.
“I’m just here to help the team win any way I can,” Rice said, turning his attention to running backs Cortezz Jones (career-high 107 yards and a touchdown in the fourth quarter), Damonta Witherspoon (49 yards) and Rodney Castille (46 yards). “It makes life a lot easier on us as an offense when you can rotate three guys and get about the same amount of production out of each of them. It’s hard for a defense to scheme for that.”
Jones set up Rice’s third score of the game, a five-yard scamper just before halftime with a 69-yard burst from deep in Murray State territory. The offensive line opened such a huge hole that Rice began raising his hands, believing Jones would reach the end zone, He was caught inside the Delta Devils’ 10-yard line.
“I thought he would make it, but he got tracked down,” Rice said. “That was a good one to see happen, though, because he works really hard..
“It was a team effort, though. The O-line blocked really well. A lot of the times tonight, they set up everything.”
On the other side of the ball, the Racers were not allowing the Delta Devils a whole of room to breathe. Linebacker Jacoby Hearn was one of the ring leaders of this effort, leading the team with four tackles Thursday, including one for loss.
“We knew initially that we’ve got to stop the run. That’s the fist thing we knew we had to do,” Hearn said, noting that Miss Valley State was starting a new quarterback in Northern Colorado transfer Conor Regan. Early in the first quarter, he was dropping back, trying to throw the ball, only to disappear time after time under a cloud of dark blue uniforms.
“We had to keep him closed up in the pocket, and that was that Alpha mentality we’ve got to have ... go at ‘em and just keep going at them.”
“It’s hard to shut out anybody and they have a lot of really skilled athletes that can get some explosive plays on you,” Hood said. “That’s a huge, huge credit to (defensive coordinator Dillon Sanders), our staff and our kids executing the schemes and how hard they play and how well they tackle. There were actually a few plays tonight where you looked and said,’Oh, they’re going to get out of there,’ but because our guys were running to the ball, they got them down.”
The Racers will now take what is expected to be a significant step up in competition for their next outing. Waiting for Murray State will be a Cincinnati team that is starting the 2021 season ranked in the top 10 of most polls of the Football Bowl Subdivision (formerly known as NCAA Division 1). That game will be Saturday at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.
