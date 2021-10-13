MURRAY — The Murray State Women’s Soccer team picked up the victory over Morehead State 1-0 on Sunday afternoon at Cutchin Field in Murray. Chloe Barnthouse scored in dramatic fashion in the 88th minute on a double assist from Rebecca Kubin and Morgan Bodker to secure the win for the Racers.
A strong defensive backline of Camille Barber, Audrey Henry, Saraya Young and Izzy Heckman allowed just five total shots from the Eagles. Jenna Villacres saved all four shots on goal from Morehead State to pickup the clean sheet for the Racers.
“That back four is the back four that went 9-1 in the spring, so we know they play well together, and they are well rehearsed in what they do.” Coach Matt Lodge said, “I thought Jenna held everything clean and we didn’t really look like we were going to concede.”
Barnthouse picked up her fourth goal of the season to tie her with Lauren Payne at the top of Racer goalscoring on the season. Bodker picked up her fifth assist on the season with Kubin picking up her third assist on the year.
This is the Racers second shutout of the season and the first at Cutchin Field.
The win helped Murray State gain some much needed momentum before their bout with SIUE on Thursday (Oct 14) in what will be a match between the OVC preseason first and second place picks.
