RICHMOND — Murray State volleyball defeated Georgia State Saturday in three sets at the EKU Geri Polvino Invitational at Eastern Kentucky. Murray State ended the tournament with a 1-2 record against some very strong competition.
The Racers won Saturday by scores of 25-20, 25-20, 25-18 to improve to 6-3 on the season. The Panthers are now 3-6.
This is the Racers’ best non-conference record since 2017.
Dahlia Miller was named Player of the Match after posting 20 digs. Darci Metzger leads the Racers’ offense with 16 kills and a .353 hit percentage. Bailey DeMier maintained her 11 assists per set trend by posting 33 assists.
Friday, Murray State faced two very tough tests but showed it could compete. Host Eastern outlasted the Racers in straight sets by scores 25-22, 25-13, 25-23 as the Colonels improved to 6-2.
Then, the Racers battled a UT Chattanooga team that entered the tournament with only one loss on the season. Murray State won two of the first three sets and had a chance to end the match in four but UTC just eked out a two-point win to extend the match and won the fifth set for a 25-27, 25-19, 20-25, 25-23, 15-7 victory.
Miller had a huge match against UTC with a career-high and new Racers five-set single-match record with 50 digs. Jodi Price set the previous record in 1989 with 48 digs against Morehead.
DeMier had a big day as well with 89 assists in the two matches.
