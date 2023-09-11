Miller

Murray State's Dahlia Miller had a career day Friday against UT Chattanooga.

 Adit Wratsangka/ Murray State Athleics

RICHMOND — Murray State volleyball defeated Georgia State Saturday in three sets at the EKU Geri Polvino Invitational at Eastern Kentucky. Murray State ended the tournament with a 1-2 record against some very strong competition.

The Racers won Saturday by scores of 25-20, 25-20, 25-18 to improve to 6-3 on the season. The Panthers are now 3-6.

