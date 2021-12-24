MURRAY — For the 35th consecutive semester, Murray State athletics has posted a department-wide GPA of 3.0 or better. The streak, which began in the fall of 2004, now stretches across three different decades and is the combined work of 21 different academic recruiting classes. Women’s tennis led the way for the Racers this past semester with a team GPA of 3.69.
“Murray State University student-athletes work incredibly hard academically, competitively and in-service to our communities,” said Director of Athletics Kevin Saal. “Led by the Murray State athletics academic support team - Matt Kelly, Rachael Cuttita and Mandy Youngblood - and in coordination with coaches and sport administrators, the academic journey is of great importance in the development of young people and our athletic programs. Congratulations to all Murray State student athletes on their individual and collective accomplishments.”
Overall, 54 student-athletes earned a perfect 4.0 GPA in the fall of 2021. In addition, 116 total student-athletes met dean’s list eligibility requirements with a GPA of 3.5 or higher. In total, 188 student-athletes, or 60% of the department, achieved a GPA of 3.0. This represents 72% of all classes taken by the Racer athletic department resulting in a letter grade of either A or B.
