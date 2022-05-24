MURRAY — For the 36th consecutive semester, Murray State athletics has posted a department-wide GPA of 3.0 or better. The streak, which began in the fall of 2004, now stretches across three different decades and is the combined work of 21 different academic recruiting classes.
Women’s tennis led the way again for the Racers this past semester with a team GPA of 3.88, while men’s cross country followed at 3.58. Women’s golf finished third for the Racers at 3.50, while softball rounded out the top four at 3.47.
“Sincere congratulations to Murray State student-athletes, coaches and staff for this continued strong performance. Achieving a top-five semester GPA - within the last 36 semester streak - is further evidence our department continues to position elite academic achievement as the highest of our developmental priorities. We are incredibly proud of our student-athletes’ academic performance as they also achieve competitively, aspiring to win the OVC Commissioner’s Cup and accomplish a top-100 finish in the NACDA/Learfield Directors’ Cup,” Murray State Athletics said in a statement.
Overall, 53 student-athletes earned a perfect 4.0 GPA in the spring of 2022. In addition, 119 total student-athletes met dean's list eligibility requirements with a GPA of 3.5 or higher. In total, 188 student-athletes, or 67% of the department, achieved a GPA of 3.0.
The department wide 3.14 GPA is one of the top five for the Racers over the record-breaking 36 semester streak. In addition, 11 MSU teams achieved a team GPA higher than their historical average this spring.
