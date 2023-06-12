MURRAY — Murray State Athletics announced that the 2023 spring semester pushed the Racers to their 38th consecutive semester with a department-wide GPA of 3.0 or better.
The Racers’ 350-plus student-athletes posted a departmental GPA of 3.27 this spring, the highest for the Racers in school history.
“For the 38th-straight semester, our student-athletes showed their dedication to excellence in the classroom by achieving a record-setting departmental 3.27 GPA,” Director of Athletics Nico Yantko said. “We are extremely proud of each one of them for this amazing accomplishment and are thankful for the coaches and academic staff who helped us achieve this tremendous success.”
The streak began in the fall of 2004 and has now touched parts of three decades and a combined 23 recruiting classes.
MSU Athletics 2023 Spring Semester academic notes
Women’s tennis led all MSU teams with a 3.829 team GPA.
Men’s cross country led the Racers’ men’s programs with a team GPA of 3.597.
74 MSU student-athletes were named to the President’s List (perfect 4.0 semester GPA).
85 MSU student-athletes were named to the Murray State Dean’s List (3.5 GPA or higher).
229 MSU student-athletes had a semester GPA of 3.0 or higher (this is 71% of current MSU student-athletes).
MSU student-athletes took 1,527 classes in the semester and 78% produced a letter grade of B or higher.
13 of MSU’s sports programs had a higher team GPA this semester than the 38-semester team average.
Follow the Racers on Twitter (@MSURacers), Instagram (@RacersAthletics) and Facebook to stay up-to-date on all that is happening with Murray State Athletics.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.