Wood vs. Valpo

Murray State guard JaCobi Wood (yellow uniform) drives the ball against Valparaiso’s Kobe King and Darius DeAveiro (4) Sunday at the CFSB Center in Murray. It was Wood’s clutch follow 3-pointer that sent the game to overtime and helped the Racers win, 77-76. 

 JOHN WRIGHT/ Ledger & Times

MURRAY  — It is not often that a team hits three of its last 14 shots in the second half of a basketball game and survives.

Murray State’s men somehow made that happen Sunday against Missouri Valley Conference opponent Valparaiso. On Senior Day, where the pressure to perform always rises, the Racers managed to endure that exact situation and win, 77-76, in overtime at the CFSB Center, marking their second OT win over the Beacons this season. 

