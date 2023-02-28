MURRAY — It is not often that a team hits three of its last 14 shots in the second half of a basketball game and survives.
Murray State’s men somehow made that happen Sunday against Missouri Valley Conference opponent Valparaiso. On Senior Day, where the pressure to perform always rises, the Racers managed to endure that exact situation and win, 77-76, in overtime at the CFSB Center, marking their second OT win over the Beacons this season.
“We had some opportunities there, but were just missing,” said Murray State Head Coach Steve Prohm, whose team finished the second half by hitting three of its last four shots, including the biggest one of the game, a clutch 3-pointer from guard JaCobi Wood with 5.9 seconds left. This came after a true team effort.
With the Beacons leading 65-62, forward Jamari Smith kept the possession alive by tipping the ball to the backcourt off a missed triple from guard Quincy Anderson. Guard Brian Moore Jr. then ran to retrieve the ball before quickly returning to front court and finding forward DJ Burns, who then shoveled the ball to Wood.
Wood then sidestepped a Valpo defender and let fly from behind the arc.
“That was big,” Prohm said of Wood’s tying bomb. “He puts a lot of time and, when he let it go, it looked in to me. DJ made a great pass to make that happen.”
In OT, Anderson’s bomb from out front put the Racers up, 70-65, but Valpo would not surrender. After Anderson hit two free throws to push the lead to 76-72, Valpo got a pretty scoop layup from guard Nick Edwards, then a follow score from forward Ibra Bayu off a backcourt turnover to tie the game at 76-76.
Moore would have the last say in this one, though, as he drove the right side, stutter-stepped, then bolted for the basket, drawing a reach-in foul with 0.5 seconds left. He calmly drilled the first charity toss, then intentionally missed the second shot, leaving Valpo no time for a miracle buzzer beater as it had no timeouts remaining.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.