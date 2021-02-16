EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — All through the 2020-21 men’s basketball season, fans of the Murray State Racers have wondered if their team can resemble the teams that have produced so many memorable moments.
It just may be happening and at the best possible time.
Monday afternoon, playing their third game in four days, a product of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Racers very possibly may have played their best game of the season. Against a troublesome Souther Illinois University Edwardsville team, the Racers took command early to build a sizable lead. Then, after the Cougars clawed their way back within reasonable distance, the Racers put the game away down the stretch in an 86-57 win that moved Murray State to 12-9 overall and 9-7 in Ohio Valley Conference play.
It also marked the Racers’ fourth win in a row.
“Most importantly, this was our third game in four days and I loved the energy and focus from our players,” said Murray State Head Coach Matt McMahon in an interview with Froggy 103,7 after the game. “I thought we came out and were really locked in from the opening jump ball and we got off to great start.
“I loved our unselfishness with 22 assists and only eight turnovers. I thought our effort was really good defensively. Coming into this game, in their last two games, SIUE had hit 21 threes and had shot 47%, so we were really trying to defend that 3-point arc and we limited them to only five on only 27%.”
Murray State led by as many as 23 early in the second half when McMahon said the only negative stretch of the game occurred for his team. That was when the Cougars (8-12, 6-8 in OVC play) scored baskets on six consecutive possessions to cut the lead to 14 with about eight minutes to go.
After the final media timeout of the game, though, Murray State put the game on ice, holding the Cougars to no baskets the rest of the way, while going on a 10-0 spurt to put the game away.
“In the first half, we only gave up eight baskets, but we were sending them to the free-throw line to many times. They took 16, so obviously that was way too many,” McMahon said. “Except for that stretch where they scored those six possessions in a row, I thought our defense was very good and we did a better job in the second half of defending without fouling.”
While the Racer defense was playing better, the offense was having no issues. Murray State finished the game having connected on 53.4% of its shots from the field, 52.2% from 3-point range.
It was junior forward KJ Williams leading the charge for the Racers as he scored 28 points to go with 14 rebounds. Williams was 10-for-17 from the field Monday, a perfect 3-for-3 from behind the arc.
Junior guard Tevin Brown also continued his strong play of late as he finished with 18 points with all of those coming courtesy of six made 3-pointers, Sophomore guard Chico Carter Jr., who has also been a catalyst during the winning streak, finished with 14 points and sophomore forward Demond Robinson ended with 10 points and seven rebounds.
“With KJ, what a monster performance!” McMahon said of how the Racers appear to have solved a problem that plagued them earlier in the season, losing large leads late. “Part of the problem with that is that we were turning the ball over so much. You’ve got to give yourself a chance to finish games, so now we’ve done a much better job of taking care of the basketball. We’re executing a lot better offensively and, then, guys are knocking down open shots that we were missing earlier in the season.
“Today, when (SIUE) made that run to get back in the game, Tevin hit a couple of threes and that was because we executed well against their zone.”
McMahon also had praise for Robinson, who combined with Williams to snare 16 defensive rebound between them, pacing an effort that limited the Cougars to zero offensive rebounds in the first half. SIUE had been very strong in that area in its previous contests.
Murray State ended the game having outrebounded SIUE 41-27.
“I don’t think it’s a big secret as to why we’ve been playing better as of late and it’s that Demond has been playing better for us,” he said. “He is really working in the post and creating angles for our guards to drive. He’s freeing KJ up for those open threes on the perimeter and he’s been terrific defensively. I mean he has really protected our painted area.
The Racers return to the CFSB Center Thursday as they look for their fifth win in a row against an Eastern Illinois team that came from behind late to beat them earlier in the season at Charleston, Illinois.
