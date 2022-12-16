MURRAY — More than 5,000 fans saw a typical Murray State-Austin Peay men's basketball team tonight at the CFSB Center in Murray.
It was a matchup of physical play, lots of intensity and much drama, all the way to the final two minutes. That was when the Racers put together a decisive scoring spurt that led to a 68-60 win over their former Ohio Valley Conference arch rivals in the latest installment of the Popeyes Battle of the Border.
Both teams seemed on the verge of digging too deep of a hole as Peay (6-6)led by as many as eight points in the first half and still held a two-point lead at halftime. Then, the Racers (7-4) charged from the gate in the second half to establish as much as a 10-point lead before the Governors responded to regain the lead with about nine minutes left. The lead was change hands multiple times over the next several minutes until Racer guard Quincy Anderson had the final say in this latest Racers-Govs classic.
After Peay had taken a 60-58 lead on a follow score by guard Cameron Copeland, Anderson got his own follow score at the other end to tie the score. Then, after both teams failed to score on their next possessions, Anderson was fouled on a drive to the basket and hit two free throws to return the lead to the home team, 62-60, with less then two minutes left, setting the stage for his bomb as the shot clock was expiring that pushed the lead to five points with 1:01 left.
Anderson ended the night with 16 points, his best point total so far as a Racers, while forwards Kenny White Jr. and DJ Burns both had 15 points. That was enough to offset an outstanding game for Peay big man Elijah Hutchins-Everett, who led all scorers with 17 points and had a double-double with 11 boards. Forward Sean Durugordon had 14 points, while point guard Carlos Paez had 13 points, along with several huge plays in the second half that helped the Govs get back in the game.
Tonight's game featured four ties and 12 lead changes, the vast majority coming with the game in the balance in the second half.
The win is the 20th straight for the Racers at The Bank.
