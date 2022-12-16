Anderson for three

Murray State guard Quincy Anderson fires a long 3-point shot tonight against Austin Peay at the CFSB Center in Murray. Anderson had his best game so far as a Racer with 16 points, including the game-clinching trey in the final minute of a 68-60 win.

 DAVID EATON/ Murray State Athletics

MURRAY — More than 5,000 fans saw a typical Murray State-Austin Peay men's basketball team tonight at the CFSB Center in Murray.

It was a matchup of physical play, lots of intensity and much drama, all the way to the final two minutes. That was when the Racers put together a decisive scoring spurt that led to a 68-60 win over their former Ohio Valley Conference arch rivals in the latest installment of the Popeyes Battle of the Border.