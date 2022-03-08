TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Murray State launched the 2022 baseball season by setting a new school record for the best start by winning its first eight games.
Leave it to an established Southeastern Conference powerhouse to put a stop to that. In this case, it was Alabama sweeping a three-game series over the weekend in Tuscaloosa, but those losses contained much encouragement for the Ohio Valley Conference’s Racers. None of the losses was by ridiculous margins that tend to result in such encounters and Sunday’s 5-4 defeat to the Crimson Tide came after the Racers seemed to have Bama in trouble. In fact, the Racers had the tying and go-ahead runs on base in the top of the ninth inning but could not get them to cross the plate.
Friday, Bama (9-4) took the opening game of the series by a 5-1 score, then came back Saturday to win Game 2 by a 6-1 score.
In the first game, the Racers’ hot bats were cooled considerably as Bama hurler Garrett McMillen allowed three hits and had seven strikeouts in six innings to get the win. For the game, the Racers ended with four hits, one of which was a solo home run from Jacob Pennington, who also threw three scoreless innings in relief of starter Hayden Wynja.
Saturday, the Racer bats were even more quiet as Murray State could only get three hits. It was Brennan McCullough’s fielder’s choice that drove home Pennington to tie the score at 1-1 in the second before the Tide bats took over, matching Friday’s production of 11 hits.
Sunday, the Racers were in the game the whole way. After Bama scored twice in the first, the Racers took their first lead of the series in the third with three runs. Carson Garner had an RBI single, then stole home off a double steal with Bryson Bloomer and Seth Gardner’s RBI single scored Bloomer for a 3-2 lead.
Then, after Bama took a 5-3 lead in the sixth, the Racers cut the lead to a run on Garner’s second RBI single of the day in the ninth but could not finish the job. For the day, Murray State had six hits, while the Tide had seven.
Now, the Racers will continue facing SEC competition today as they travel to Lexington to meet Kentucky at 4 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.