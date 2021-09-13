CINCINNATI — When Saturday afternoon’s game between Ohio Valley Conference representative Murray State and College Football Playoff candidate Cincinnati reached kickoff, the host Bearcats were 35.5-point favorites, according to Las Vegas oddsmakers.
In the end, they did not cover that spread. They missed it by that pesky half-point.
And the reason is the Racers fought them tooth and nail. For a while, in fact, it was looking as if the Bearcats would not get close as they trailed midway through the second quarter and still only led by two touchdowns early in the fourth quarter.
In the end, UC’s depth and superior athleticism did allow the nation’s seventh-ranked team to pull away for a 42-7 win at Nippert Stadium that did not indicate the true closeness of this game.
“We left points out on the field, at least three, in the first half,” said Murray State Head Coach Dean Hood. “So it was great to be 7-7 at halftime with a team that’s got lots of potential to blow you out in the first half. We were within field goal range and turned the ball over and we also missed a field goal so, coulda, shoulda, woulda, we really should have been up by three at half.”
Murray State made college football observers nationwide do a double take when quarterback Preston Rice bulled his way into the end zone from a yard out to give the Racers a 7-0 lead early in the second quarter. The Bearcats immediately answered as their Heisman Trophy candidate, quarterback Desmond Ridder, found running back Noah Davis with a two-yard scoring toss to tie it at 7-7 and that is how it would stand at halftime.
In the third quarter, UC (2-0)began to flex its muscle and got a pair of scoring runs from running back Jerome Ford of 13 and eight yards to go up 21-7 with less than five minutes left.
The Racers had the ball down two touchdowns, but suffered one of their five turnovers deep in their own territory early in the fourth quarter and the Bearcats took advantage as Ridder hit Tyler Scott with a 23-yard scoring strike to open the lead to 28-7.
The Bearcats scored again with more than 10 minutes left as Ford found the end zone for the third time on a three-yard dash to extend the lead to 35-7 and essentially finish off the Racers (1-1).
Ridder was 14-of-22 for 243 yards and a touchdown Saturday. Known for his running ability, though, he had a tough day on the ground with -4 yards as he was sacked twice.
Murray State linebacker Eric Samuta said the Racers were not concerned about who was in front of them. That is because they prepare the same way for each opponent.
“Film study is a huge thing, just being able to know what they’re going to do pre-snap,” said Samuta, tied teammates Davontae McKee and Izaiah Reed for team-high honors with five tackles Saturday. “It’s about being relentless and dominate. We don’t care who you are, we’re going to do what we do and play great defense.”
Murray State ended the day having totaled 242 yards on offense as Rice was 17-of-29 through the air for 149 yards and three interceptions against a Bearcat defense expected to be among the nation’s best this season.
Devontae Witherspoon led the Racer running attack with 52 yards.
Hood said, along with the Bearcat defense, there was another opponent his team had to face Saturday that usually is not so imposing at smaller stadiums of the OVC or the Football Championship Subdivision.
“There’s not many times we get in a situation where crowd noise was a problem but we worked on that in practice this week,” he said of Nippert’s setup, a smallish bowl with a student section that makes opposing teams feel as it is on the field. “That was new for our guys but we overcame it and I thought our kids did a nice job and they did a nice job of having each other’s back too (in the first half).
“There were times that our offense was not doing well and our defense came back and picked them up and vice versa.”
