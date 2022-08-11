MURRAY — The Ohio Valley Conference named 115 Murray State student-athletes to the Commissioner’s Honor Roll for the 2021-22 academic year, the league announced Tuesday.
To be listed, recipients must have achieved at least a 3.25 grade-point-average, have been eligible and on the team throughout the competitive season in their chosen NCAA-sponsored sport(s) and used a season of competition.
In total, 1,329 student-athletes were named to the Ohio Valley Conference’s Commissioner’s Honor Roll for the 2021-22 academic year.
29 MSU student-athletes earned the OVC Academic Medal of Honor for the 2021-22 academic year. The OVC Academic Medal of Honor is given annually to the student-athletes who achieve the highest grade point average in a Conference-sponsored sport. Every Academic Medal of Honor recipient for the 2021-22 academic year carried a perfect 4.0 grade point average.
2021-22 Murray State OVC Medal of Honor Recipients
Women’s Cross Country (1)
Austin Hogancamp and Eric Johanning
John Buchanan and Quinn Eaton
Dana Buesseler and Kylie Wright
Hailey Cole, Izzy Heckman , Rebecca Kubin and Lauren Payne
Kamryn Carcich, Lindsey Carroll, Jordan Childress, Victoria Garland, Hannah James, Erin Lackey, Jensen Striegel
Jordi Font Montero, Annika Pschorr, Stasya Sharapova, Natalie Slezakova
Women’s Track & Field (2)
Kristin Dent and Jakayla McSwain
Bailey DeMier and Dahlia Miller
