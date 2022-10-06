MURRAY — Just cutting to the chase, the 2022 football season for Murray State has not gone the way it wanted … and the team is frustrated.
Forget the injuries that have seriously hampered the now 0-5 Racers. Forget the fact that only a few plays have been the difference between at least one win and several losses that became lopsided on the scoreboard. The bottom line with football, unfortunately, is no matter how much one argues about how competitive the game was, that score is what matters to the majority of the people.
That is why this week is a big deal. Saturday’s matchup with Ohio Valley Conference regional rival UT Martin (2 p.m.) represents a chance to take down a team with a “number in front of it.” The Skyhawks will enter Roy Stewart Stadium ranked 14th in the country in the FCS, presenting a huge opportunity for a season-turning win that would be just what the doctor ordered for the Racers.
“You get a win here and that cures a lot of ills,” said Murray State Head Coach Dean Hood, whose team undertook a very tough starting portion of this year’s schedule. It included FBS teams Texas Tech (Big 12) and Ball State (Mid-American Conference), former OVC rival Jacksonville State (which acted as an FBS team as it is ineligible for the FCS playoffs and will join FBS Conference USA next year), as well as the FCS’ No. 21 team, Southeastern Louisiana.
A much-improved Eastern Illinois team, who Murray State beat twice last year, also took a 35-21 win at Stewart in a game the Racers had two chances to drive for the winning score before the Panthers added a late touchdown to put the game away.
“It bothers them. They want to win and they’re working hard to win,” Hood said of his players, who, with a third-down stop late in the third quarter at Southeast Saturday night, would have been in position to drive for a go-ahead score early in the final stanza. The Lions then exploded for four touchdowns and won, 48-14.
“The tough thing about football is it’s a lot like life and it’s a tough pill to swallow (when things do not go well). Our guys aren’t happy, but I’ve told them, ‘Don’t attach your self image to that scoreboard. The scoreboard can be a liar. Our kids are working their tails off and there is zero quit in them, and they’ve gone to the finish of every game, even when the game is out of hand, still battling.
“But they have battled through a very tough first half.”
Through the trials and tribulations, heroes have emerged. Quarterback Jayden Stinson has looked very solid at times as he continues to battle a preseason foot problem. Receivers Taylor Shields (whose 84-yard scoring catch from Stinson Saturday was the fourth-longest scoring pass in Racer history) and Quindarrius Mayes have both filled in well for starters LaMartez Brooks and Jacob Bell, both sidelined with injuries.
Shug Walker and Cody Goatley both had double-digit tackles against Southeast and have been very active at linebacker. Jawaun Northington has had very good moments at running back in place of starter Damonta Witherspoon (who made a very welcome return to the lineup Saturday) and Q’Daryius Jennings, who was injured against Jax State and has not played since then.
Through it all, Hood said he has noticed something that he believes gives the Racers a chance to break the losing skid. The players have remained focused and have not looked around for someone else to blame.
“They’ve kept their poise, so that’s been encouraging. You have guys taking ownership that they need to make this play or that play down the stretch in order for us to win,” he said.
UTM, the preseason OVC favorite, enters 4-1 with its lone defeat being in competitive fashion at FBS Boise State (Mountain West). The Skyhawks are also 2-0 in OVC play after defeating newcomer Lindenwood and Tennessee Tech, both in Martin, Tennessee. However, Hood also brought something else to the forefront during his comments this week.
His team is not out of the hunt for a conference title.
“We’re halfway through the season, but this is only our second conference game. We can still finish our second half of the season wth a big run,” Hood said, remembering how, while an OVC title was already out of reach, a successful season was still in reach. “We were 3-5 and 0-3 in conference play and we won our last three games in a row and ended up with (a second straight winning season at 6-5 and broke even in OVC play at 3-3). That was a big accomplishment for us.”
