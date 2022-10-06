Saathoff

Murray State tight end Jake Saathoff (87) prepares to collide with a Ball State defender earlier this season at Muncie, Indiana.

 DAVE WINDER/Murray State Athletics

MURRAY — Just cutting to the chase, the 2022 football season for Murray State has not gone the way it wanted … and the team is frustrated.

Forget the injuries that have seriously hampered the now 0-5 Racers. Forget the fact that only a few plays have been the difference between at least one win and several losses that became lopsided on the scoreboard. The bottom line with football, unfortunately, is no matter how much one argues about how competitive the game was, that score is what matters to the majority of the people.

