MURRAY — Murray State remembers its last experience in the Ohio Valley Conference Soccer Tournament for all of the wrong reasons.
They lost. The 1-0 defeat to Southeast Missouri came after the Racers had earned the top seeding position in the event. And, perhaps worst of all, it happened on their home turf, Cutchin Field, where they would have also played in the championship match.
That was in May. Now, the Racers have another chance.
On Sunday, Murray State will once again host an OVC Tournament contest at Cutchin Field, this time as the No. 4 seed in the fall season. The spring season officially counted as the fall 2020 season after being delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic,which caused numerous sports to also move from the fall to the spring.
As of now, the only thing certain about Sunday is the time of the match, 1 p.m. The opponent will be determined today at 2 p.m. when No. 5 Tennessee Tech faces No. 8 Eastern Illinois at Cutchin.
Admission to all matches at Cutchin is free.
With a win, Murray State (9-7-1), 4-3-1 in OVC play) would advance to the following Friday’s match against No. 1 UT Martin in Martin, Tennessee.
Murray State has to feel comfortable with playing at Cutchin as the Racers are 7-1 there this season. That one loss was by one goal to Cincinnati.
The Racers also have to feel confident about playing tight matches all of their OVC contests have been decided by only a goal. During the season, the Racers tied Tech, 2-2, while they lost 2-1 against Eastern Illinois in Charleston, Illinois. The Racers ended the regular season this past Sunday with a 1-0 win over Austin Peay that required 95 minutes to decide.
