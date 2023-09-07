MURRAY — For anyone that has followed Murray State football the past several years, experiences against teams from the so-called Power Five conferences have not exactly been positive.
Last year’s experience at Lubbock, Texas probably takes the cake. In the span of one half — in the opening game of the season, no less — the Racers’ season was essentially shot full of holes before it really started. Injuries to key players were actually worse than being blown out on the scoreboard, 63-10.
There have been other experiences, such as losses against teams like Big Ten members Minnesota and Wisconsin, that didn’t go well at all. Of course, there have been good moments, though they didn’t end in wins. Murray State actually put Southeastern Conference kingpin Georgia temporarily on the canvas Between the Hedges in the early rounds of an eventual defeat the Bulldogs in 2019. And there was 2021, where the Racers messed up life for Las Vegas betters by having the audacity to fall to eventual College Football Playoff participant Cincinnati by only 35 points, which was a full point-and-a-half below the 36.5 spread set before the game.
Forgotten in all of that is that the Racers, for three full quarters, were the talk of every college football observer as they were tied with the Bearcats at halftime and had the ball in striking range down two scores early in the fourth quarter. So the Racers have had their moments.
Oh yeah, there is Louisville. And yes, Murray State has had big moments against the Cardinals. In fact, Murray State has had its most success against the Power Five at UofL’s expense.
The Racers have beaten UofL six times in 20 meetings. What may be surprising is that there was one time when it was not just Murray State being the road team, as they will be tonight. In fact, between 1927 and 1960, UofL was the team wearing the road uniforms, all for games at Cutchin Field. And in two of those games? Murray State won.
One of those games is legendary. It came in 1932 when Murray State beat UofL by the ridiculous score of 105-0 at Cutchin, the most lopsided defeat in Cardinal history. Probably back in those days, the idea of UofL later becoming a nationally viable program and going to major bowl games was a pipe dream. A year later, the Racers beat the Cardinals again, not as bad, but still pretty easily, 54-6, in Louisville.
Murray State won two in a row against UofL one other time, 1954 and ’55, beating the Cardinals 33-13 in Louisville and 33-14 in Murray.
Obviously, UofL’s program has gotten healthier over the years. However, in 1980 and ’84, the Racers reminded UofL fans that, once upon a time, “The Finest Place We Know” was a real problem on the gridiron. In ’80, the Racers of Head Coach Mike Gottfried went to the Kentucky State Fairgrounds and came away with a defensive-driven 13-9 win.
However, what followed four years later is probably still in the top five most memorable moments in Racer football history. It was a simple play, really. With the Cardinals up 23-19 with less than 30 seconds left, quarterback Kevin Sisk lobbed a screen pass to the right side to running back Bill Byrd. The rest is history.
Byrd took the pass, broke several tackles, and went 75 electrifying yards to paydirt and a shocking 26-23 lead for Head Coach Frank Beamer’s team. Seconds later, defensive back Ralph Robinson sealed the win with an interception. And pandemonium broke loose among the many Racer fans who made the trip to the Fairgrounds.
UofL has won the last six meetings and they have long since moved to a new home, L &N Credit Union Stadium (formerly known as Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium) that seats 60,000-plus fans. Can the Racers write another memorable chapter into their series with UofL? The answers start to come a little after 6:30 tonight.
