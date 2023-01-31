MURRAY — Many fans probably did not even notice what happened and could not recall it today.
It was subtle, yet it told of the bond that has formed between the players of the Murray State men’s basketball team and Head Coach Steve Prohm.
As teammate JaCobi Wood was about to shoot free throws on Jan. 4 in the first half of the Racers’ game at the CFSB Center with new Missouri Valley Conference opponent Bradley, point guard Brian Moore Jr. hurriedly jogged to where Prohm was standing on the sideline. At the time, the Racers were not looking good, down 20-12, when Moore began frantically pointing toward their offensive end. The conversation lasted a few seconds, ended, then resumed, again with Moore again vigorously pointing toward the opposite end of the floor.
Maybe it was coincidence, maybe not. However, shortly after that exchange, the game turned. Murray State went on a 22-7 run to the end the half, up seven points. The Braves cut the lead to one point a few times in the second half, but the Racers never relinquished it and won 67-59.
“I can’t remember exactly what (Moore) was talking about, but it may have had something to do with how they were guarding our ball screens,” Prohm said Monday after he was reminded of the exchange with Moore that night. He also said that moment shows that efforts for himself and his staff to become closer to the players are part of what has been a long process.
“And it’s a work in progress because (except for starting forward DJ Burns and reserve guard Rod Thomas) they’re all new and I haven’t coached any of them, but you want to have a good relationship with the guys, number one, but also, in the flow of the game, they see things. It’s important for them to know that their voice is heard, that they come over and talk to me and give suggestions and let me know their thought because it’s a collaborative effort.
“It’s not just my effort or my staff’s effort, it’s everybody that has got to be in it.”
After the game that night, Moore, who was still a reserve at that point, talked about the importance of being able to talk to Prohm like that during a game.
“Everybody is held to the same standards, so anybody can come talk to him, whether it’s people who play 40 minutes or five minutes,” said Moore, who had just completed what had been his best game at Murray State, scoring 10 points from the bench. Since that night, Moore’s play has continued to elevate as he is routinely scoring in double digits and has started the last four games, including Saturday’s 74-71 home win against Missouri State, where he scored 17 points.
“I was just seeing things on the court and talking to him about the things I was seeing and what we could do differently.”
Of all of the players that could have had the most skepticism about Prohm being brought back to Murray State for a second tenure, forward DJ Burns probably was best candidate. While he had a big first season in Murray under current Louisiana State Head Coach Matt McMahon (resulting in the program’s fifth win in an NCAA Tournament game), and had become a fan favorite with his energy, he had only been in Murray for one year. And he did put his name in the transfer portal.
Then, he removed his name and committed to continuing his playing career with the Racers, after he began working with Prohm.
Burns was huge in the Bradley win, scoring 16 points and grabbing 10 rebounds for a double-double. He also had three of the Racers’ seven steals that night. After taking questions about the game, he then talked about Prohm’s relationship with the players.
“Coach Prohm stresses, and that was from Day One, ‘DJ, I want everybody to know and I want you to know, that this office is always open and always will be,’” Burns said, then relating to how Prohm apologized to the team after receiving a technical foul earlier in the season at Middle Tennessee.
“He came to the locker room and he was mad at himself. He told us, ‘Guys, I can’t do that. I’m a mellow guy and I can’t do that.’ You know? When he’s mellow, it makes me mellow because everybody knows about my energy.
“It’s good having a coach like that on your side.”
Now 12-10 overall and 7-5 in The Valley, the Racers will look to avenge an earlier loss to fellow former Ohio Valley Conference member Belmont Wednesday night in Murray. The Racers are tied for third place at 7-5 with Missouri State and Indiana State, both of whom they have defeated at the CFSB Center.
Belmont will come to Murray at 9-3 in Valley play and tied with Southern Illinois for first place.
