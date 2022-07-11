MURRAY — Three NCAA appearances helped Murray State to finish 134th out of 358 Division I institutions in the 2021-22 Learfield Directors’ Cup, the organization announced recently. The Racers’ finish was also the highest of any school in the Ohio Valley Conference.
The Learfield IMG College Directors’ Cup was developed as a joint effort between the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA) and USA Today. Points are awarded based on each institution’s finish in NCAA Championships.
The Racers earned points from three different sports this season, led by 80 points and a fourth-place finish by rifle. Rifle led the way for MSU with 55 points, followed by 50 from men’s basketball and 25 from softball.
The 130 points on the season will go down as the fifth most in program history. In 2018-19, Racers set program bests in both points and finish, as they ended the season 79th with 180 points.
